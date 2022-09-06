At the end of Trump’s reign, President Biden inherited a broken economy with the daily death toll from the global pandemic at an all-time high. Lies about non-existing election fraud were rampant, and an attempted coup had just been avoided.
In spite of the rocky beginning, in just two years, these are just a few examples of what Biden and Democrats in Congress have accomplished.
• signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package in March 2021 which saved many business from closing and families from eviction. Extended unemployment benefits, and provided billions of dollars to help schools to safely reopen.
• put in place a vaccination program providing vaccines and testing to fight COVID.
• passed with bipartisan support a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill (with only 13 Republican senators). This package increases investment in roads and bridges, renovates ports and public transportation, expands broadband access and replaces every lead pipe in the United States among other initiatives.
• expanded access to affordable health care for five million Americans.
• unemployment dropped to 3.4% (under Trump unemployment was 6.3%).
• six million jobs have been created.
• jobless claims are the lowest since 1969.
• fought to reduce prescription costs.
• President Biden is once again a leader in fighting climate change, and America is once again a respected world leader.
These are some of the goals being worked toward:
• to pass federal legislation expanding and protecting voter rights.
• to codify the guidelines of Roe to ensure women’s freedom for choice in reproductive health.
• to ban AR15 automatics and other weapons of war from civilian use.
• to ensure programs like Social Security, Medicare, and benefits for veterans are not diminished or even lost.
• to continue to increase manufacturing in America and lessen dependency on production and supply from other countries. (Already, Intel Corp is investing an initial $20 billion in semiconductor plant in Ohio!).
With support for Democrats and common-sense Independents and Republicans who are willing to compromise in Congress, President Biden and the Democrat Party can continue to work for everyday Americans — their freedoms and prosperity. Vote to uphold progress and democracy.
