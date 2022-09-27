‘Socialism’ has worked in some places
I would like to comment on what I’ve seen with some of the “letters to the editor.”
First, I would like to start with socialism. I am not a socialist. I agree with the statement by Fredric Jameson that it is easier to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism.
This being said, the most common example of socialism is the mess caused by Castro-loving Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. What is overlooked is that there are places it works: Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland rank in the top 10 in polls of the happiest countries. Finland uses that as its motto.
The Crescent-News should not publish letters on abortion written by men. What goes on between a woman and a doctor is no one’s right to know but theirs. Motherhood is a life-long thing that men can never understand. Men have always tried to control a woman’s life and body for one reason: In most cases, women are smarter and men know it. Remember barefoot, pregnant and in the kitchen?
Now on the Thirty Years War. To write that is was Catholic vs. Protestant is just wrong. During the war Catholic France paid Calvinist Denmark to war vs. Lutheran Sweden. France then allied with the Calvinist Dutch vs. Catholic Spain. France also fought elector states of the Holy Roman Empire, both Catholic and Protestant. France also paid Sweden to war vs. Austria, the major elector of the Holy Roman Empire. The pope, who had trouble enough in Italy, tried to bring peace with the Congress of Cologne in 1636, but Austria made sure it failed.
Peter Wilson’s book on the Thirty Years War is a good example of scholarship.
Mike Ryan
rural Defiance
A ‘sign of our times’
Letter writers to this page have questioned the reality of those who express a different point of view. This is a sign of our times and the state of corporate media. Those sowing division through sensational lies and misinformation fill their coffers, gain notoriety and power over us.
Social media and infotainment corporations face few consequences when they spread misinformation. News that J.R. Majewski has exaggerated his military service reveal that many no longer accept a baseline reality. Anything goes. Mr. Majewski’s half-truths are amplified within this partitioned “reality.”
Politicians with less than honorable intentions can manipulate the emotions of voters with misinformation. Majewski has implied he saw combat in Afghanistan. He complained of going without a shower for 40 days on the battlefield. A public records request for documents from the military shows otherwise. These documents reveal that “Majewski never deployed to Afghanistan, but instead completed a six-month stint helping to load planes at an air base in Qatar, a longtime U.S. ally that is a safe distance from the fighting.”
My faith tradition teaches, “Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.” All politicians live in a world of temptation. Some understand that leadership is about service and work hard for their constituents. Others twist the truth for personal gain: power, fame, or money.
Our former president continues to spread falsehoods. He dissembles wildly to distract from the slow-moving wheels of justice that are shedding light on decades of misdeeds in business and in office. He did not create our culture of polarized realities, but he schemes to profit from it.
Some decry Marcy’s 40 years of service as a reason to vote for her opponent. Yet, she has earned respect on both sides of the aisle evident in bipartisan legislation. Her seniority has earned her positions on the Agriculture, Appropriations, and the Veteran Affairs committees. As the only Ohioan serving on the Veterans Affairs Committee, she has the authority to act on the behalf of our veterans. As chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, she directs money toward the protection and preservation of Lake Erie.
Democracy takes time, requires knowledge and persistence to craft and pass legislation. Marcy Kaptur has taken the time and has the expertise. Words are cheap. Deeds are fruitful. Vote!
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
