America was founded and built on faith in God. I fail to hear this mentioned much by either party. General George Washington, America’s first president, said “to the distinguished character of a patriot, it should be our highest glory to add the more distinguished character of a Christian.”
John Adams America’s second president said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people.” Thomas Jefferson, author of America’s Declaration of Independence and the third president said, “indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just that His justice cannot sleep forever.”
James Madison, primary author of the U.S. Constitution and America’s fourth president said, “all of us should govern ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”
Benjamin Franklin signer of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution said, “this truth that God governs the affairs of men. If a Sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it probable that any country can rise without His aid?”
Who is man who thinks he rules without God? Psalm 14:1 says the fool has said in his heart, “There is no God.” Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
Keystone wouldn’t help gas prices
It is ironic to be called vacuous by Randall Peabody, only to have him go on over the course of several paragraphs to illustrate that label applies more directly to himself. His quixotic response, basking in self-congratulation for his self-perceived cleverness, is laughable. It is also mislaid.
He attempts to illustrate that the construction jobs of the project are not temporary, indicating that they will be sustained for several years. That is, of course, an illustration that they are, in point of fact, temporary.
The Canadian oil sands are some of the dirtiest energy ever produced, and while he seems to delight in a positively bizarre and unfounded claim that this energy would reduce prices at the pump domestically, the product is too dirty to meet domestic standards. It is intended for export, which means that Canadian owners are seeking to exercise imminent domain to create infrastructure in the United States to process their dirty product for export.
He then goes on to make assumptions about my position on renewable energy, despite the fact that we have never discussed the issue. I assure you, Mr. Peabody has no clue as to the operation on my mind. There was a saying when I was growing up as to what happens when one assumes things. It is applicable here.
I would highly encourage Mr. Peabody to reexamine his previous assertion of looking at retirement from commenting via letters to the editor. In the alternative, I would encourage him to remain on task, rather than offering his rambling assumptions about the opinions of others. His powers of prognostication in divining the views of others, absent any opinion advanced by said others, is less than stellar.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
Time to move on from Trump
I am so tired of opening up the paper and watching the news and listening about everyone still complaining about Donald Trump. The election is over. He lost — legally or illegally, we’ll never know.
Even if you liked or disliked him, he’s out of office, so why are you all still complaining? Let’s see how long it takes to turn the tides and start hearing complaints about Biden. So grow up, keep your opinions to yourself and get on with your life. You can’t change the past, even with all the destruction people caused trying to.
It’s a piece of our history, like it or not, we can’t change it, so move on, live your life and stop complaining. It still won’t change anything. Hopefully we can improve the future.
Vicki Rice
rural Defiance
