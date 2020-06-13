Words of calm, unity needed
When protests following the death of George Floyd broke out across the country, many of us waited and hoped for words of calm and unity from the president. We are still waiting for a heart-felt and uplifting message. In an interview with conservative television NewsMax, President Trump downplayed the need for unity and calm; instead, he announced that he would be the president of law and order.
In that vein, he threatened to bring in active duty military troops wherever needed in the country and especially in Washington, DC. When this threat brought out the anger of many top active and retired military leaders, the president backed off of this ill-advised threat. However, under the auspices of Attorney General William Barr, unidentified, unnamed armed military-like troops began “policing” in Washington, D.C.
At the same time the president was on a conference call with governors telling them they looked like “jerks” for being “weak” and unable to “dominate” and “put down” protests, the first lady was tweeting about the country’s need for peace. “Focus on taking care of one another and healing our great nation,” she tweeted. Thank you, Melania, for being a voice of common sense and unity.
For me, another positive of the peaceful protests was seeing so many young people of all races taking an active part to work toward justice. Seeing all races and ages, especially young adults, cooperating and working for change is a hopeful sign for the future of our country.
Instead of a “law and order” president, many of us were hoping for a president who stands for and promotes peace and justice. True justice requires empathy, respect, and fair and equal treatment for all. It allows for freedom of speech and for protesting injustice. It does not entail promoting fear and division.
After President Trump so conspicuously held up a Bible (upside down) in front of St John’s Episcopal Church, he should have opened it to Micah 6:8. The prophet notes: What is required of all of us is “to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God.”
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Services can be viewed from home
In her recent op-ed “Church attendance essential,” Star Parker addressed the constitutional right of free exercise of religion. Arguing in part that in person church attendance is essential. She does so in the context of President Trump’s recent declaration that churches are essential businesses, and touches upon his assertion that he would “override” the governors should they not conform to his whim.
The president has no authority to “override” the policies of governors, and even if he had put into effect a national shelter in place order and decided to relax federal provisions against in person church services, the states would still be free to put in place their own policies.
If the churches were singled out among places of mass assembly, this might be a constitutional crisis. But they aren’t singled out. In the majority of jurisdictions all places of mass assembly remain shuttered. Churches stand with movie theaters, theaters, amusement parks, zoos, and a myriad of other places where people gather en mass for spiritual enlightenment, education, trade shows, entertainment, and even town meetings. The key component here isn’t free exercise, amusement, or business, the key component is mass assembly.
The reason for these closures is limiting exposure during a pandemic in order to prevent transmission. It is imprudent to gather at this time. In Arkansas earlier this month, a church reopened for services with 92 parishioners present, two were infected with COVID 19, 35 parishioners became infected and passed the virus to 25 more people, with four dying.
Fortunately, technology allows us the ability to stream services so that they can safely be taken in at home, which is a wonderful boon that allows continued connection for the faithful to the word. This is key in preserving the right to freely exercise religion, while also ensuring public health and safety.
Hopefully, people of faith will feel a duty to each other to protect human life in this difficult time by not assembling until we reach either herd immunity or a vaccine that would render such assembly safe.
Brian Barnett
New York City, N.Y.
