Keep faith in God
In Saturday’s Feb. 20 Crescent-News, John Wilson had a very good letter.
Some people say that there is no God. Who is in charge?
We all may think that we own our house, furniture, car, etc., but who really owns it? God. Always have faith in God.
RoseAnn Kunesh
Defiance
ProMedica did a great job
I recently had surgery at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. I wish to thank Dr. Weigand, Dr. Bosio, Dr. Stuckey, Dr. Obri, Dr. Poole and Dr. Arshad who cared for me before and after surgery.
Also, I want to thank admittance personnel, nurses before surgery, operating room personnel and recovery nurses as well as my floor nurses and nursing assistants who cared for me 24 hours a day.
Others included respiratory specialists who gave me breathing treatments, physical therapy who aided in my mobility recovery and the housekeepers who came in to clean my room.
All of ProMedica employees were professional in every way. I thank my spouse, kids, grandkids, family and friends who called, texted or sent a card.
I wish to thank Pastor Anne and members of First Presbyterian Church of Defiance for prayers.
Mike Peffley
Defiance
No Republican conservatives at CPAC
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is an annual political conference originally instituted as a gathering of conservative activists and elected officials. At the 2021 gathering, many attendees demonstrated little interest in discussing the advancement of conservative principles or in setting a current platform for the party. In fact, the Republican leaders most Americans would classify as conservative were not present, nor invited.
Instead, attendees at the conference appeared to be firmly behind Mr. Trump and his brand of populist politics. The term “populist” indicates a movement often led by charismatic or dominant figures who present themselves as the only true “voice of the people.” Speakers at the conference mainly were “mini-Trumps” emphasizing themes of grievance and “cancel culture.” They, like Trump, used “performance outrage” to appeal to their listeners’ emotions rather than providing substantive ideas and goals.
Obviously, the biggest grievance dwelt upon was the supposedly stolen presidential election which has been disproved over and over. Other perceived grievances were the “fake news,” the growing number of Democratic voters, threats from immigrants, job loss, impeachment of Trump, forced wearing of masks, and social distancing. The emphasis on these topics was used to inspire fear or anger.
“Cancel culture” was not only the theme of the conference, but a phrase often thrown around. “Cancel culture is blocking someone or a group from having a prominent public platform or press.” The complaint is that the Republican Party and some of their leaders are being “canceled.”
One of the biggest grievances was that of the shutting down of President Trump’s Twitter account which limited his “free speech” or as many others saw it — his lies and especially his inflammatory rhetoric which encourages conspiracy theories and violence.
Ironically, while bemoaning the canceling of Trump’s online influence, attacks are happening within the Republican Party aiming to “cancel” or belittle more moderate and conservative Republican leaders such as Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger and House GOP conference chair Liz Cheney who voted their consciences in voting to impeach the former president.
Perhaps, some supporters of Trump and the “mini-Trumps” will begin to understand how they are being manipulated and duped by the use of fear, lies and bigotry. If conservative Republicans are feeling left out of their party, the exodus from the Republican Party will continue. Some will become Independents, and some will join the Democratic Party where they will be welcomed.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.