Businesses will suffer with ‘road diet’
It appears that the focus/proposal for a road diet in downtown Defiance is actually moving forward and being considered.
I’m not one of the few (taxpaying Defiance County resident) that view this as a realistic idea. Most of us are used to political agendas and know that when there is one or more folks in political positions pushing the changes, it gets far-fetched most of the time.
I ask myself, why would an idea be considered when it supports a small minority (retired, bike riders, and golf cart drivers), over the larger majority (those trying to get to and from work each day, including trucks, trying to follow the truck route to deliver and pick up loads)?
The answer is the same. It appears the focus is to sell the town of Defiance in an attempt to draw outside folks in. This may actually work at drawing in a few more retired folks in, but for the small number you bring in you will be pushing larger numbers out.
Businesses will suffer because those going to and from work (majority) will change their route to avoid downtown Defiance. When creating downtown traffic restrictions people will follow the path of least resistance (Domersville Road, U.S. 24, River Road).
My respect goes out to Mr. Corbitt for supporting his constituents and their thoughts. I can only hope that common sense plays a part of the final decision and not just selfish political gain.
Bradley Morrison
Defiance
