The rise of the Administrative State
Since the early decades of the last century the rise of the Administrative State (AS) has seen an unelected and largely unaccountable federal bureaucracy impose “one-size-fits-all” policies on states and localities, while institutionalized identity politics demands conformity to official notions of race-gender tribal ideals. Thus, centripetal forces of standardization and centralization dominate over centrifugal forces of state sovereignty, diversity of local communities, and personal liberty.
Trump tried to reverse this trend, but the powers arrayed against him are powerful, and when combined with his own temperamental shortcomings, have brought his experiment to a close.
So what is to be done? Secession by “red” states is inadvisable since such would generate forces that carry a host of alternative problems. Violent insurrection by the victims of “cancel culture” must also be ruled out since its impact on the lives and property of non-combatants is gravely unjust. Moreover, except for the pampered stooges (Antifa, BLM, etc.) of the AS and its corporate collaborators, violence usually proves tactically counterproductive. No, if the job is to be done it must be done at the state level.
State attorneys general (attention Mr. Yost!) should join forces to launch legal challenges to Biden’s executive orders. Indeed, an important legacy of the Trump Administration has been the confirmation of hundreds of what are likely to be sympathetic judges, including three on the Supreme Court itself.
Meanwhile, state legislatures might exploit recent high-court decisions permitting states to offer sanctuary to illegal immigrants by various extrapolations of these decisions, e.g., sanctuary from restrictive gun laws imposed by a Pelosi-Schumer Congress, or sanctuary from Biden-ordered lockdowns far more destructive than the alleged “crises” precipitating them.
It’s important to reiterate that states must act in concert as unilateral initiative by any single state invites boycotts from AS corporate cronies. Predictably, the usual suspects (RINOs) could then be counted upon to fold like lawn chairs. As the Roman historian, Tacitus, observed regarding the British of his day, “As they fight us separately, we defeat them together.”
Finally, should Congress seek to compromise judicial independence by “packing” the Supreme Court, states might decline in principle to recognize decisions rendered by any but the current nine justices or their individual successors. This may sound extreme, but as Barry Goldwater said in 1964, “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice … Moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!”
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Consider helping Good Sam
Our daughter, Emma, attends Good Samaritan School in Defiance, a wonderful school for students with special needs. We don’t know what we’d do without this amazing school and all it has to offer. The staff, education, and therapies are all working to help our daughter be the best she can be.
Emma is an all-in kind of girl. One minute she’s the most loving and sweet girl and the next she is testing your limits. Emma doesn’t fully comprehend right or wrong, danger, or cause and effect and she can pick up bad behaviors in a split second. Needless to say our Emma requires a lot of extra attention and care.
How Emma gets to and from school is one of many areas she needs extra help in. Emma won’t stay in her seat on the bus without a seat belt and needs someone to supervise her. If she didn’t have a seat belt and aide on the bus she’d be trying to drive the bus. Parents of children with special needs know just what I’m talking about, every day presents certain challenges.
Here is where I ask for the community to help out this gem of a school we have right here in Defiance County. I know we are in the midst of a pandemic and everyone has greater needs than normal. Good Samaritan School is looking for bus drivers and aides.
The bus driver position is 20 hours per week with health, dental and vision benefits. They are also in need of substitute bus drivers, bus assistants, instructors and instructors’ assistants. Please apply at Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities Good Samaritan during normal business hours. Their website is www.defiancedd.org.
Filling these spots would ensure our community’s children with disabilities will continue to get all the help they need. I know our family would be forever grateful!
Kim Hurtig
Defiance
