Jesus’ teaching is easy to understand
There are many ways to teach the Bible. For over 20 years, it was a joy for me to try to connect youth with scripture. During my tenure, various Bibles would be suggested for me to use. It may surprise you to discover that some Bibles are translations while some Bibles are interpretations.
There is a huge difference between translating words from one language to another language or interpreting what that word means to you. Some Bibles are written for young people. There is even a LEGO Bible, really!
Therefore, Bible teachings must be viewed from the source of the materials and from the teacher who can use interpretation. A good analogy would be two persons reading the same novel but differing on their opinions and reflections of the narrative.
Religion is a personal matter that reflects what we believe. This is the reason our country has a plethora of churches, Catholic, Lutheran, Baptist, Methodist, Church of God, Presbyterian Mennonite, etc.
Jesus’ teaching is actually quite simple: love God above everything else and love your neighbor as He loves you. Teaching the Bible is a much more complex task.
Respectfully, with malice toward none.
Denise Hench
Brunersburg
