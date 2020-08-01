Change the names of bases
I need to reply to Mr. Morehead’s recent comments regarding my letter that deplored the naming of military bases after those who led a bloody rebellion against the Union.
The notion that they were heroes, and preserving that myth over the decades, discredits all of those who fought and died to preserve our union.
Perhaps that century-old decision was a “magnanimous” one, as Mr. Morehead calls it. Or perhaps it was just a judicious political decision of the moment. In either case, that does not justify the pretense that traitors against our country were performing heroic deeds that deserve eternal honor.
It is time to change the names of those bases to ones that everybody can celebrate.
Tom Steensma
rural Defiance
What’s the difference?
In former years, it was common to question what the difference was between the Democrats and the Republicans. Not so this year. The differences between the two parties and the two candidates are so striking that the choice should be clear. A few examples should suffice.
COVID leadership: When the pandemic began, President Trump quickly closed the door to China, recognizing the threat of infection coming from the country where it all started. Joe Biden had a fit — accused the president of being prejudiced against Chinese people.
Protesters: When Donald Trump sent federal officers into major cities to protect private property and federal buildings, Biden said he was “promoting violence,” and Nancy Pelosi called the officers “storm troopers.”
The Democrats act like the protesters have some right to riot and burn and loot and destroy private property, as an expression of their anger about “social justice.”
The Democrat mayors of Seattle and Chicago and other cities refuse to confront the rioters, so somebody must enforce the law. That would be President Trump.
Racial attitude: The Democrats are mired in the past. They are still fighting the Civil War. They are still firing shots at southern war heroes who have been dead for years, still trying to not only defeat but also obliterate the Confederacy.
Republicans would prefer to recognize the past and learn from past mistakes as we move forward. Republicans abolished slavery, and blacks have fared considerably better in Republican administrations; there is still work to do.
Police reform is necessary. “Tactics” such as choking must be banned, and racists and bullies should be weeded out of police departments. But “reparations” for slaves who died 100 years ago, and tearing down statues of imperfect leaders do not move the cause of justice forward.
Pride in America: Donald Trump has campaigned on the theme of “Keeping America Great,” but the Democrats say that America has never been great. Democrats tear America down, while Trump builds America up.
America is still the greatest country in the world and has elevated the dreams of millions of people. Our greatest days can still be ahead of us with the leadership of Donald Trump, but not with the negativity of Joe Biden.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
