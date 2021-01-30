Don’t promote ‘brainwashing’
Reports are emerging on the police officers injured in the Jan. 6 riot. Federal prosecutors say nearly 140 members of the Capital Police or D.C. municipal force required medical attention after clashing with the mob that day.
There were concussions, contusions, many cases of lung irritation from bear and pepper spray, and reports of one officer who may lose a badly damaged eye.
Chairman of the Capital Police union states, “I have officers who … sustained head injuries … cracked ribs, smashed spinal discs, and another was stabbed with a metal fence stake.” In addition, some 40 members have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone who follows the news knows one policeman died after taking a blow from a fire extinguisher. Less often reported are the deaths by suicide, which rose to two this week. The D.C. police chief says, “I’ve talked to officers who’ve done two tours in Iraq who said this was scarier than their time in combat.”
Also seldom seen in recent reporting are details on the deaths of those who took part in the riot. One woman was trampled in a tunnel-like doorway — her injuries have been lumped together with “medical conditions.” And one man has now killed himself following arrest.
It’s clear that the riot was traumatic for everyone, including those on the periphery. Think of the loved ones whose family members work in the Capitol, whether in lunchrooms or as aides to senators. Across the country they watched updates with hearts in their throats. Congressional staff hiding in conference rooms with furniture stacked against the doors couldn’t even call home for fear of drawing rioters’ attention.
Just reading about these events is traumatic enough. Most tragic, in my opinion, is the fact that it was all based on the big lie promoted by Trump and his minions that a “landslide election was stolen” from them.
How does this zombie belief live on when governors and election officials in all 50 states, the majority of them Republicans, have certified results for Joe Biden? When judges at all levels, many of them Republicans and even Trump appointees, have dismissed claims to the contrary?
I ask my friends who cling to these lies — please don’t promote your own brainwashing. Get some new sources of information. There’s an agenda behind the bogus propaganda, and it’s not to defend us from America’s enemies.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Republicans should do what’s right
This is a pivotal time for serious examination within the Republican Party. This is an opportunity to rebuild the party’s image following insurrection at the Capitol (at least condoned if not instigated) by the former president and by several members of Congress. Many Republicans who blindly followed Trump are now becoming aware of the “big lie” — the “stolen election.”
Chris Christie, a former supporter of Trump, noted: “This election was not stolen … there were no types of irregularities that would have changed the results … .” Christie added: “Republicans making the claim are trying to score ‘political points’ with people Trump lied to.”
Two extremists seeking notoriety are Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. According to the Constitution (which as lawyers they should have studied), Jan. 6 was to have been only ceremonial, as the states separately had certified their electors.
According to the Constitution, voting is a state’s right, so if there were irregularities, they should be addressed by states. Even after the insurrection at the Capitol, where Hawley raised a fist in support of the rioters, Cruz and Hawley maintained their objections to the certified electoral counts.
A complaint has been filed with the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate Cruz and Hawley for potentially coordinating with the insurrectionists and/or encouraging their actions and if the two had violated the Senate Code of Official Conduct. The code states that senators must put “loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department and to uphold these principles … .”
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman has had enough of party extremists. “It has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and mark progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision [to not run for re-election].”
As his party shifted to the right, Portman remained one of the few right-of-center Republican senators interested in striking bipartisan deals.
In an article in Politico dated Jan. 16, 2021, Monica Prasad warned: “This is where Republican leaders come in. If a significant section of the Republican Party comes out strongly against extremism, makes a case for preventing Trump from holding office again, and simply tells the truth about the election, many voters will pay attention … .” Is it political ambition, fear of not being re-elected, or fear of reprisal from Trump and his base that keep many Republicans from doing what is right?
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
