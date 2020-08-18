Downtown plan has concerns
Where are the cyclists that are going to use these lanes. On any given day at any given time you may see a teenager riding a bicycle, and it is usually on the sidewalk. They are not bothering pedestrians because there are very few of them.
Now our “city fathers” want to hurt our local merchants by taking away parking places from in front of their stores. Using Meek’s Pastry as an example, the average customer is in and out in less than 10 minutes; If no parking is allowed on Clinton Street in front of their building, they will lose a lot of business. Have you ever drove round the block and tried to find parking space? There is none.
I don’t see any bicycles parked in front of the courthouses, any attorney’s office, any bank buildings. Why mess up what few businesses we have in downtown? Leave well enough alone and spend the money in a more worthwhile way.
Laura Brown
Defiance
Politics of fear and paranoia
Fear is a tool used by the powerful to distract from meaningful discussion and decision-making. Through President Trump’s manipulation of people’s emotions, for many of his constituents his blatant, negative values and actions don’t seem to matter.
One response to fear is to destroy whatever is threatening. Trump fuels this fear-driven rage and hostility toward those who disagree with him or threaten in any way to challenge his view of America. Under Trump’s influence, for many there is fear of universal health coverage, fear of rational gun registration, fear of dreamers, fear of protesters and fear of immigrants. Sadly, some people fear that they will lose something of value if others gain in their human rights and security.
Trump takes refuge in setting up someone or something to blame, and then uses the paranoia of what he perceives as “negative outside influences.” He has created fear of fraud in mail-in-voting, protests against injustice, and assaults from the “Deep State,” fake news, liberals, hoaxes and conspiracies.
Trump’s initial campaign ad for 2020 opened with a video of violence at protests displaying the text: “In Democrat-controlled cities across the U.S.A. violent mobs of liberals are rioting and looting. They are attacking police.”
“Suburban Housewives of America” Trump said should believe that “Biden will destroy your neighborhood.”
On Aug. 6 in Cleveland Trump hit a new low for trying to instill paranoia by attacking rival Joe Biden, a devout, practicing Christian. Trump ranted that under Biden there would be “no religion … .” Biden would “hurt God. He is against God. He is against the Bible ... .” Trump is driven not by reason, but by negative emotions that are infectious. Trump thrives on creating fear and sowing confusion.
Then, after creating the paranoia, Trump makes unrealistic claims such as “no one else will keep you safe,” and “no one is going to mess with us.” He paints himself as a savior — the only one capable of saving the country.
In these chaotic times, be clear about your core values, beliefs and principles. Avoid the inclination to feel overwhelmed or numb in the face of Trump’s paranoia. He uses fear to manipulate. Fear and its related anger are effective distractions to keep people from searching for factual evidence and rational proof. Stand up to all those who use fear to distract or to divide. Vote.
Mary Williams
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.