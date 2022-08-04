Abortion supported by tax dollars
With all of the turmoil over the U.S. Supreme Court decision considering Roe. vs. Wade, I realize that life and liberty, faith and freedom, are on the line as never before.
Our friend Israel is in the crosshairs. Christians are being violently persecuted worldwide. Our values and beliefs are under fire from the radical Left. Where do we stand on this issue?
Romans says, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Romans 6:23
Over 60 million babies have died at the hands of Planned Parenthood which is supported by our tax dollars. Does that make us a part of their murder? When will this madness top?
Romans 14:12 says, “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.”
I do not consider to be an alarmist, but only use the truth (Holy Scripture). Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
Undermining the greatest military
The U.S. military has only met 40% of its 2022 recruiting goals.
If a solution is not found quickly, our military will radically shrink or be forced to lower its standards — or both.
Currently, only 45% of Americans polled expressed a great deal of trust in our military. Trust has fallen by 25% since 2018.
Officials cite the usual challenges in finding suitable young soldiers, but they are quiet about why such supposedly longer-term obstacles suddenly appeared in 2022 — as if their own leadership had no effect in discouraging tens of thousands of young men and women to join our military.
A year ago, Defense Secretary Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley were assuring the country not to worry over Joe Biden’s idea of abruptly pulling all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. This radical step was to coincide with Biden’s planned “20-year celebration” marking his role in ending the war on terror.
What followed was the worst U.S. military humiliation since Pearl Harbor.
U.S. forces abandoned thousands of American contractors and loyal Afghan employees, a $1 billion Embassy, a $300 million airbase and $70 billion in military equipment.
Thirteen Americans were murdered by terrorists during the chaotic withdrawal. The horrific scenes at the Kabul airport surpassed the 1975 catastrophic ending of the Vietnam War on the U.S. embassy roof.
A few months later Russia invaded Ukraine. Iran announced it would soon have enough fissionable material to make a nuclear weapon and China openly talked of storming Taiwan.
The common denominator was the global perception that any president and military responsible for such colossal, televised incompetence could not deter enemy aggression nor protect allied interests.
Later Austin and Milley testified before Congress about the military’s program to address “white rage.”
What was startling about the testimonies was the utter lack of data showing any actual trends that white soldiers were any more or less likely to practice racism than other ethnic and racial groups in our military.
The purpose of the testimony appeared to show the two heads of the U.S. military, along with other high-ranking officers, wished to reassure the progressive majorities in Congress they were supportive of the “woke movement.”
Fair or not, the perception among the public and our enemies is that the U.S. military has become a political entity with a woke agenda that transcends defending the U.S. and its interests.
Jerry Monnin Sr.
Defiance
