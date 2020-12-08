Heroes take ‘many forms’
You never know when you step outside your comfort zone what will come back to you. Simple, unplanned gestures of kindness can reap untold blessings. Paying it forward for a stranger’s oil change, keeping in touch with children now grown that you once worked with, volunteering to help with a local charity, fundraiser or church outreach can open doors for service to others that no pricetag can reflect.
The rewards are priceless and return to you tenfold. A local pastor recently preached on the “fruit of the spirit” (Galatians 5:22-23) which are: love, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control. These are the attributes our world so desperately needs to practice right now.
There are many obvious “heroes” in the midst of the current pandemic: health care workers, rescue personnel, law enforcement, food distributors, utility workers, etc. The list is long.
In addition to those who have sacrificed so much, a hero is defined as “one that is much admired, or shows great courage.” They are in our midst, quietly going about the daily job of showing concern for others, neither expecting or receiving recognition.
They are the soldier who goes about their daily assigned duty on their base, protecting each of us, the teacher who has to relearn how to teach in totally unconventional, virtual ways so that students don’t miss out on essential instruction and then there are thousands of parents whom as this is being written, sit at the bedside of their sick or dying child while they themselves go without sleep or food, are absent from their jobs and face indescribable loss and mounting medical bills over prolonged periods of time. All of these examples and more show great courage and deserve to be recognized and admired.
Heroes come in many forms. Let’s take special note of all of our heroes, the obvious and not so obvious. Deserving of our gratitude? You bet!
Sandy Mohley
rural Ney
Voters were ‘conned’
Donald Trump came in to the White House claiming President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Did you fall for it?
He goes out of the White House claiming Biden was fraudulently elected. Did you fall for it?
He is now asking you to donate to his election defense. He already has $250 million of your money from fundraising. He does not need all that for paying his election-defense lawyers because that all ends Dec. 14 when state electors cast electoral ballots in their state capitals.
Those lawyers lost 46 lawsuits, out of 47, so far. Did you see the fine print? It says 75% of your donations actually go to his political action committee which he can use for himself — to pay his debts, to pursue other confidence games, to continue conning you after he is out of office. He’s using you to make money for himself.
It’s called a con job. He’s a con man. Were you conned?
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
Celebrate the truth of Christ
We are now in the month of December which causes me to welcome the birth of Christ. In the Gospel, according to John, He prepares the way. John 1:14 records:”The Word became flesh and dwelt among us.”
This is the month of His birth, or Christmas. Now that we are past the election, let us focus on what is truth. John bore witness of Him that we receive His fullness, grace and truth.
I am struck with this truth during this season. No person living today has seen Him, but I believe He lives. No one has seen Abraham Lincoln, but we believe Lincoln lived.
I will celebrate Christ’s birth as the only truth. Please believe this season and worship Jesus Christ’s birth as the only truth we have today.
“Remember who is in charge.”
John Wilson
Archbold
