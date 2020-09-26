Life is the most important thing
Letters to the editor have provided me amusement, information and ponderance of thought. Recently, voting “one issue” has been volleyed between writers, and caused me to pause and reflect for I am that “one-issue” voter.
For me, life is the foundation for all. Everything I desire for our country is first based on life — affordable and safe housing, quality healthcare, exceptional education for all, pure water, clean air and justice. Every issue points me back to life. It is a right given to us by the founders.
I will continue to vote my “one” issue, life, until my dying breathe. It is my right.
Denise Hench
Defiance
BIden has right plans for the economy
Donald Trump is running an ad bragging about jobs created under his administration. It’s true that unemployment was low until the coronavirus tanked the economy, but this ad is still misleading.
It shows hundreds of workers in yellow hardhats, using footage shot at a steel mill in Minnesota in 2019. Too bad more than 70% of the workers there have been downsized since that film was made.
It’s a story that we are use to. For at least three years, the White House trumpeted expansion of the electronics company FoxConn in Wisconsin. The company promised to create 13,000 good-paying jobs in return for state subsidies amounting to $3 billion. So far, FoxConn has only hired about 500 people, even failing to qualify for their giant incentive package.
More recently at a campaign event, Trump could be heard “bragging about imaginary auto plants,” as one reporter put it. Trump claimed, “We brought you a lot of car plants,” although only a single major new assembly plant has been announced in the past four years — a Jeep plant that has yet to be built on Detroit’s eastside. GM declared it would shutter four plants, including two in Michigan and one in Ohio.
Overall, in spite of his many promises, Mr. Trump has failed to stop offshoring. In just two years, between 2016 and 2018, over 1,700 factories have shut down, and the trade deficit in manufactured goods rose substantially. Trump’s trade war with China and other countries, including costly tariffs paid by U.S. importers, caused uncertainty for investors and added to a slowdown in many industries.
Getting back on track will require investment in infrastructure and training, as well as research and development. Under current policies, public spending can easily go to foreign providers. A strong “Buy American” clause is needed in all future legislation addressing the decline in our industrial base.
Joe Biden is saying exactly that, ensuring new demand for American products and shippers. He has plans for tax credits available to companies that restart closed facilities and actually bring jobs back to the U.S. He also wants to bring home critical supply chains so we won’t get caught again depending on other countries for goods we need in an emergency.
If you’ve been reading lies about Biden’s agenda for our country — stop! Visit his website and see the details of real ideas he’s proposing to rebuild our economy.
Sheri Baker
Oakwood
Latta should accept debate challenge
On Tuesday, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will participate in the first presidential debate of 2020 in Cleveland. This debate is critical because it allows the entire country to hear the candidates’ vision for the future of our nation. Unfortunately, the people of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District won’t have the same opportunity because Bob Latta refuses to show up.
Throughout his career, Bob Latta has failed to be available. He refuses to host in-person town halls and he is afraid to meet me in a debate one-on-one. Now, he is dodging another opportunity to genuinely connect with the people in this area.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, the League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum at Bowling Green State University. Candidates from all over the district will be there to answer questions about their ideas and opinions. Bob Latta has refused to confirm the invitation because he knows that if he doesn’t show up, I am not allowed to be there.
I believe the people of Ohio’s 5th Congressional district deserve to hear from their leaders. There is no such thing as representation without accountability, and Latta consistently chooses to avoid answering questions and defending his ideas.
Bob, I am publicly challenging you to a debate. If the League of Women Voters forum doesn’t fit in your schedule, let’s find something that will. I am happy to meet any time, in any county, to take questions from the people of this district … and if you fail to show up yet again, at least this time we will know the excuse is cowardice.
Nick Rubando
Bowling Green
(Editor’s note: Nick Rubando is the Democratic Party candidate for the U.S. 5th District which represents northwest Ohio in the U.S. Congress.)
Trump is the Republican Party
Science and technology are changing our world so rapidly that Western democracies are having trouble adapting, even the United States.
This is especially disheartening when just a few decades ago, after NASA’s Apollo program culminated with the moon landings, we were united in the knowledge that we were the most scientifically advanced nation on Earth. We were proud of it and believed our future lay in the discoveries and inventions of science.
What a difference a few decades make. The Republican Party — Trump’s enablers — led by President Trump, a science denier and conspiracy theorist, has turned away from science.
His denial and contempt of science has cost us dearly, we now have more coronavirus cases than any other country, almost seven million with 200,000 deaths and 400,000 projected by Jan. 1.
He knew by Feb. 7 that this virus was airborne and deadly. Yet, he downplayed it for political reasons. He has the blood of thousands of Americans on his hands and is hopelessly ill-equipped and unprepared to deal with the scientific and social issues we face.
President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have denied that systemic racism exists in America. However, Trump admitted its existence in an interview with Bob Woodward, but still denied white privilege, even his own, telling Woodward, “you’ve really drank the Kool Aid, haven’t you?” in a reference to Jim Jones.
Americans like to point to the repeal of the Jim Crow laws. What hasn’t changed is the Jim Crow beliefs and way of thinking. What good is changing the laws if they aren’t applied equally for all Americans?
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, people of color are rapidly becoming the majority, and these inequalities, like climate change, are real and aren’t going away. They must be addressed.
If not, after vehemently condemning South Africa for apartheid, will we try it here? It didn’t work there and isn’t likely to work here.
The amount of lying, dishonesty, corrupting, name calling and disrespect for our democratic institutions shown by this president every day at an almost dizzying pace is unprecedented in our nation’s history.
The revelations of his niece, Mary, sister, Maryanne, Ken Bolton, Bob Woodward — much of it on tape — cannot honestly be doubted and should be cause for even his followers to pause in reflection. There is, however, no longer a Republican Party; it is the party of Trump.
Willie Pack
Defiance
