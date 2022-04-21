Wehrkamp has kept his promises
Your vote to re-elect Judge Michael Wehrkamp to the Paulding County Probate/Juvenile Court is a vote for continuing the accomplishments of the court during his first term.
I supported Judge Wehrkamp’s candidacy in 2016 because I believed he would follow through on his promises to improve services to children and families, and he has done what he said he would do.
Judge Wehrkamp said he would create lines of communication and collaboration with our schools and other organizations in the community to better serve children and families. During his first term, the court has formed partnerships with more than 20 community entities, including schools, law enforcement, Family & Children First Council, faith-based groups, behavioral health providers and others.
Judge Wehrkamp said he would develop programs to hold juvenile offenders accountable and help them get their lives back on track. Under his leadership, mentoring, literacy, community service and diversion programs have been implemented to help our court-involved youth to contribute meaningfully to the community.
Judge Wehrkamp said he would maximize valuable taxpayer dollars by applying for grant funding that would improve and increase access to the court’s services. During his first term, the court has applied for and been awarded over $715,000 in competitive state grant funding and local grant dollars. These dollars have allowed the court to create programming for youth and families, update its technology and create a website containing a probate case record search and online marriage license application.
I am a retired juvenile justice professional with 40 years of experience, most recently as a juvenile court administrator, and served as an interim court administrator and probation officer during Judge Wehrkamps’s first term. Based on this experience, I can say with confidence that Judge Wehrkamp has followed through on his campaign promises and is the best person to lead the court into the future.
I invite you to join me in voting for Judge Michael Wehrkamp’s re-election to the Paulding County Probate/Juvenile Court in the Republican primary election on May 3.
Kathleen Nern
Antwerp
Masks accomplish nothing
In reply to folks claiming scientific evidence shows masks work to limit the spread of COVID, please see this article and chart that uses data compiled by The New York Times, which is hardly a conservative outlet.
The study uses empirical, real world data, not computer predictions, or Fauci falsehoods.. https://www.city-journal.org/the-failed-covid-policy-of-mask-mandates
Notice how the case numbers from states with mask mandates were virtually identical from those without mask mandates. The masks accomplish zero, zilch, nada.
If you feel you need the protection of a mask you are free to wear an N95 fit tested mask, which will provide you with some protection, but leave me and mine alone!.
Dennis Howell
Archbold
Ryan didn’t play ‘blame game’
What a pleasure it was to attend the recent gathering at the Defiance UAW Hall to listen to U.S. senatorial candidate Tim Ryan. There was no name calling or attacking of his opponents. Mr. Ryan did not play a blame game — which is a part of so much of the current parties’ political wrangling.
Sadly for the Republican Party, many common-sense members of the party are leaving politics — it has become too toxic. Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is retiring after only two terms.
Mr. Gonzalez, a conservative, largely supported former President Trump’s agenda. He began to break with Mr. Trump and House Republican leaders when many sought to block the certification of last year’s presidential election.
Gonzalez was horrified by the Jan. 6 assault on Congress and its implications for democracy. For standing up for his belief in democracy and voting for Trump’s impeachment, Gonzalez received death threats, and he lost his party’s support.
As moderates begin to flee the quagmire of Washington D.C., it is important to elect people of high moral standing who are willing to compromise. Rob Portman, who is also retiring, made this statement: “… honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and to make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision (to retire).”
Tim Ryan comes across as having common sense — something which seems to be absent from many in Congress. Ryan’s platform is pretty simple. He believes in the importance of education, and he believes in the right of individuals with determination to reach the “American Dream.”
Ryan stresses the importance of bringing back manufacturing to America and especially away from China which he sees as wholly intent on establishing itself as the world’s leading economy. He believes that all American workers should be able to live well. Tim Ryan believes in cooperating with those in the Republican Party. He sees that is the only way to overcome the road blocks currently stalling progress in Congress.
While those Republicans running for U.S. Senate from Ohio attack each other and try to be the most “Trumpian” candidate, Tim Ryan clearly states his platform and is working to convince voters of both parties that he is the best choice for Congress — one who is able to cooperate to pass bills which will benefit most all Americans.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
