Good reasons for the Electoral College
The Electoral College is one of the pillars that our republic is built upon.
The “snowflakes” are bent on removing both the First and Second Amendments, and if these Marxists are successful in taking down the Electoral College the very paper the Constitution is written on will crumble.
It was designed to reflect the values of the entire country, not just the millions, including illegal aliens, who occupy the largest cities.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
God controls everything
God is in control.
This means God has complete authority and control over all human beings and every aspect of the universe. It also means that “luck” and “good fortune” have no place in a discussion about Him.
And because God is good, we can have full confidence in his absolute and loving control over every aspect of our existence. When we trust in the Father’s sovereignty, we stand on two assurances.
The first is that he is immediately involved in our daily life. No matter what, He never stops providing, protecting and caring for every believer. He knows what we need for today and tomorrow.
The second is that the Lord will work every circumstance for our benefit — without exception! When situations are more demanding, our confidence may waiver, but Scripture promises “that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose. (Romans 8:28)
If you are a child of God, you and I do not believe by chance. As children of a sovereign God, we live secure and under His control. Trust Him to carry you through whatever trial stands in your way. You see, no matter what the outcome of the presidential election, God is in control.
“Be strong and brave the Lord is with you. He will not fail you.” Deuteronomy 31:6
“Do not fear I am with you.:” Isaiah 41:10
Gary Grim
Defiance
