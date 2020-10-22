Mayer is ‘kind and caring’
In one’s life journey we meet all types of people. I am not sure how many (in my opinion) live fully their Christian faith. Diane Mayer would be one of those who I feel truly lives a Christian life.
She has helped many children with homework, monies and love. She has helped teenagers and older people in many different ways as she lives her life in Defiance County.
She reminds me of Father Ed in that he was always thinking of someone who needed something more than he did.
I think it is time to bring more kind and real caring people back into our elected offices. Please mark Diane Mayer for county commissioner when you vote.
Johanna Diehl
Defiance
Trump’s unfulfilled promises
During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump made at least 102 promises. Below are some of the biggest unkept promises.
• The wall and immigration
Mexico did not pay for the wall. The Trump administration was able to rebuild only about 200 miles of fencing and barriers. The actual cost for the rest of the border wall (roughly 1,300 miles) could be as high as $16 million PER MILE. As for immigration and the Dreamers, no comprehensive immigration plan has been enacted, including the unforgettable, unpardonable separation of children from parents.
• Crime and violence
Donald Trump said, “I have a message for you. The crime and violence will soon come to an end.” These words were spoken in 2016. Original promise certainly not kept.
• Infrastructure
Another promise not kept to investing $550 billion in infrastructure. No plan has been forwarded to Congress.
• ACA repeal
Controlling both chambers of Congress, Trump could not get a replacement health plan in place. Currently, his justice department is before the supreme court to overturn the ACA in its entirety. The lawsuit threatens to strip 23.3 million Americans of their health coverage and would strip coverage for those having pre-existing conditions.
Millions of Americans who have lost their job-based insurance due to the current economic crisis are relying on the insurance options.
• 2017 tax changes and the national debt
Trump touted his tax cut for the middle class which in fact mostly helped the already wealthy and large corporations. The cuts did not pay for themselves as he claimed. The national debt grew nearly $1 trillion in Trump’s last year.
• Draining the swamp
Just 6% of Americans say they believe Trump has succeeded in “draining the swamp.” In all, 17 Trump aides, donors and advisers have been indicted or imprisoned.
• foreign policy
Some of Trump’s biggest foreign policy promises were kept: pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, leaving the Paris climate accord, quitting the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, renegotiating the North American Free-Trade Agreement.
Although these promises were kept, in the process Trump has alienated our allies and praised tyrannical leaders. There is little economic evidence to suggest that his trade policies have brought a significant number of factories or jobs back to the United States.
• GDP
Trump touted a growth of 4-6%. Under his administration the average growth rate was 2.5% even before COVID-19.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
