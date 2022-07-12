No exceptions in Ohio?
When a child is raped pregnancy sometimes results. Recently, Rep. Jean Schmidt said on conservative talk radio that after the November election Republicans will pass House Bill 598 (HB 598) which bans abortion even in cases of rape and incest. She mentioned that Gov. DeWine supports the bill.
In the interview with 700 WLW host Bill Cunningham, Schmidt refused to answer if the Republican super majority will ban birth control post-election. However, HB 598 establishes that “unborn child” is defined at fertilization, exposing birth control, IVF (in vitro fertilization) clinics and doctors to potential criminal charges in many common circumstances.
Additionally, abortion made illegal for lethal fetal anomalies presents problems for prosecutors, doctors and women when told a pregnancy is not viable. Statehouse Republicans are neither medically nor morally qualified to write legislation regarding miscarriages they view as abortion.
Recall in 2021 the same Republicans ridiculed God and science by having “medical experts” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Joanna Overholt testify in Columbus producing a fake demonstration that Overholt had been magnetized by the COVID vaccine. That lie, rallying their base, persists in vaccine reluctance.
HB 598 imposes a religious belief that abortion is murder even in cases of rape and incest. If abortion is murder, what belief dictates postponing the remedy until after an election? What religion is more concerned with voting than murder?
Post-election, HB 598 will force birth from raped children and raped married women, no exceptions. Pregnancy forced upon child or adult is rape; forced birth is state rape, compulsory breeding. Shockingly, rapists working with the state by plea bargaining, pleading guilty to lesser charges, may be granted shared parenting rights by the state, including visitation.
Republicans taking bribes ($60 million, First Energy) and gerrymandering (Ohio Supreme Court) have assured their passionate faith-based follows the beliefs framing HB 598 will become law imposed on everyone regardless of individual religious beliefs, post-election.
Democrats Tim Ryan and Marcy Kaptur are both Catholic, and are candidates who believe abortion should be rare and exceptional. Thankfully, they understand some women may choose to carry a rapist’s child to full term, but others may not. Ryan and Kaptur are principled, moral leaders who practice representative democracy in spirit and truth.
No woman is forced to have an abortion, No woman should be forced to bear her rapist’s child against her will, her religious beliefs and the will of her God in a country founded on religious freedom.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Lamenting our lost values
They stand and renove their hats when the national anthem is played and usually sing without being embarrassed. They remember Pearl Harbor, Normandy, Hitler, Guadalcanal, the atomic age, the Korean War, the Cold War and the moon landing.
If you bump into one on the sidewalk, he’ll apologize. He will usually hold the door for the next person and is embarrassed if someone curses in front of a child or a woman. He doesn’t like filthy or dirty language on TV.
They only brag about their children or grandchildren. They know our country is protected by the men and women in the military, not the politicians in Washington.
I was taught to respect my elders. Sure wish I could find a few more of them!
Walt Guthrie
rural Stryker
