We do not live in a theocracy
While Larry Tonjes seems well versed, if highly selective, in his knowledge of the Bible, his letter of Dec. 17 seems to have missed my point entirely — namely, that citizens of the United States are entitled by constitutional law to hold the religious beliefs of their choosing, including none at all.
However, before the First Amendment guarantees free exercise of religion, it first instructs that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” It does this because making civil law respecting the establishment of any one religion does so to the detriment of all others.
To wit, doing so violates the very concept of the free exercise of religion. It doesn’t matter what books of the Bible Mr. Tonjes cares to reference; biblical law has no applicability in civil law. Justices to our courts swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, not the Bible.
It is sad to see the Bible used to attack, judge and cast as lesser those who do not share the religious beliefs of the writer. I have never belittled Mr. Tonjes’ faith, nor his person. I have merely pointed out the reality of the constitutional guarantee of free exercise.
Jesus taught to love your neighbor, treat them as you would be treated, to love your enemies, to forgive your brother (70 times, seven times), and not to judge others. While I could go on at length about this topic, that really isn’t relevant to the relationship between religion and civil law in the United States.
All of which lands back at the analysis I had initially offered: “The law is the law, and faith is faith, and never the twain shall meet.” This is a bedrock principle in civil law, and is utterly essential to guarantee the free exercise of religion. We are not a theocracy. In the United State of America, no one is beholden to the “laws” of anyone else’s faith.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
