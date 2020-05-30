State officials should keep ‘tough love’
People are funny. Really.
I find it most intriguing that some folks shun flying despite knowing that the risk of dying in a fatal accident is significantly less than when traveling an equal number of miles by automobile. Perhaps the circumstances of death from an air crash outweigh in their minds the difference in probabilities so that the “flying phobia” is rational after all.
It’s more difficult to justify as rational, however, the fact that some people will voluntarily with knowledge aforethought assume the risks of succumbing to a disease, the fatality rate of which is one per thousand for a representative population of say, 40 million, but will decide otherwise if told that 40,000 of said population will expire. This, despite the fact that 1/1,000 is identical to 40,000/40 million!
Economists call this the “framing effect.” It’s along the same lines as when proponents of a school levy raising your tax by $180 per year (small TV) argue that the cost is 50 cents a day (cup of coffee).
Given the reality of such wide variations in attitudes toward risk, a key attribute of any “free” society should be mutual respect between risk-takers and the risk-averse. The coronavirus issue is a case in point. In a free country those willing to assume the perils of social interaction should be at liberty to do so, recognizing that restrictions on this freedom may be justified if necessary to protect the risk averse. Such restrictions, however, should always be a last rather than a first resort.
Unfortunately, power-hungry despots such as Gov. Whitmer (Michigan), and nanny-state fuddy-duddies (DeWine), along with their media enablers, fail to grasp this elemental point. For them, there is no distinction between risk-takers and the risk-averse. Rather, they see all of us as children in desperate need of their stern guidance.
Thus, restrictions under threat of legal action on such basic liberties as attending religious services, visiting relatives, social interaction at theaters, bars restaurants, etc., and even buying garden supplies at Walmart are justified as “tough love.”
Personally, I’d rather they keep their tough love. Indeed, it’s most encouraging to witness so many stout-hearted Americans nationwide who not only agree on this point, but are willing to engage in peaceful civil disobedience to stand as free adults demanding personal decisions regarding quality of life versus risk of life be respected.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
What is your request?
As you know, I am a inspirational, motivational, educational, speaker and a missionary, evangelist and a prophet sent by God to deliver messages to God’s people. As you know we offer to produce true happiness, great joy, inner peace, good health, well being, good communication, true humility, a strong immune system and a spiritual vaccine to help prevent the occurrence, recurrence and spread of sickness, illness and disease, including the current virus.
As you know, in 2018 we called 180 churches and asked them for help and asked if we could share our written and spoken message with them for good health and well being. As you know, only three said yes! As you know, in 2019 we called all 50 governor’s offices in all 50 states and asked them to receive and believe our message and to share the words with others as part of our 25th anniversary of National Forgiveness and Happiness Day. As you know all 50 states said no!
As you know, in 2020 during the last 60 days, all 20 newspapers we contacted in northwest Ohio refused to print our good news. As you know we have produced our true happiness plan message for good health and well being that is now ready for mass distribution for everyone who asks. The plan is available for viewing at www.unconditionallovelive.com.
As you know, during the last 60 days, we also contacted local government centers, local health departments, and state health and wellness agencies to ask the leaders to receive and believe our plan. Only one mayor has said yes to date.
In conclusion, as you know, I am known as “Mr. Happy,” and I ask everyone I meet to make wishes, requests and prayer requests. My only means of income are from speaking engagements and donations to support my mission.
Do you have a wish or a request?
Bob Moyers
rural Liberty Center
