Some things to remember
It’s been one year. I know hindsight is 20/20, but I believe the following are important principles worth remembering:
• 1.) “Erring on the side of caution” does not require a drastic, unbalanced approach. There was little justification to cancel winter and spring high school and collegiate athletics, close “non-essential” businesses, or to suspend constitutional rights indefinitely.
This was a knee-jerk reaction. We know more now than we did then, but time has shown that a balanced approach that weighs safety against pressing on can overcome a pandemic without trampling individuals’ freedoms, opportunities, and educations.
• 2.) A one-size-fits-all approach almost never works. The same shut-down standard should not have applied to the City of Columbus as to Paulding County. The governor should have allowed each county to determine its own appropriate safety measures.
• 3.) “Emergency” powers should never be the basis to vest one person with unfettered powers indefinitely. “Emergency” powers have historically been the tool of tyrants as a step to consolidating power.
“This is for the greater good,” they say. This is a slippery slope that ends badly. Our General Assembly just passed a bill to restore constitutional balance to government COVID response, but the governor threatens a veto.
• 4.) There are “experts” in fields other than health care. A person with a degree and a job in public health does not make that person an “expert.”
It is very difficult to establish a witness in a trial as an “expert” witness. It is, in fact, its own separate proceeding. Yet I saw headline after headline saying this or that “expert” is telling me what to do.
The truth about “experts” is that some may not be very good at their jobs, some have an agenda, “experts” in the same field often disagree with one another’s conclusions (example, lawyers will typically shop for an “expert” who supports their argument), and there are “experts” in other fields such as law, economics, education, child development, and history.
• 5.) “Safety” should not warrant a widespread, prolonged deprivation of constitutional rights. I’ll give one example. The chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio, with one stroke of her pen, suspended all time periods under the law.
So a defendant arrested and charged with a felony in late 2019 or early 2020, though he has the right to a speedy trial within nine months, languished in jail all throughout 2020 and into 2021.
Jeffrey Horvath
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.