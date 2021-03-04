Portman reading history ‘selectively’
Rob Portman’s recent op-ed in The Washington Post asserts that “Biden is Repeating Obama’s First Mistake.” Going by the title alone, I actually agree with our soon-to-be-retiring senator.
Obama wasted months of his first two years in office urging Democrats to cooperate with Republicans who never intended to compromise. Instead, the GOP openly declared the goal of making Obama a “one-term president.”
Refusing to support anything that might appear as a Democratic accomplishment, they negotiated in bad faith on extending health coverage to millions of uninsured Americans and recovery from the Great Recession. Democrats gave up numerous “wish list” provisions, but only gained the votes of three Republican senators.
Portman reads this history selectively. Bemoaning the lapse of bipartisanship, he harks back 40 years to the Reagan era when far greater civility and teamwork prevailed. His conclusion: Obama and Biden selfishly abandoned that Golden Age.
He has nothing to say about the collapse of bipartisanship in the decades since. No comment on Republicans’ abuse of the filibuster, stonewalling Obama’s agenda, or rejection of cooperative norms, including Supreme Court nominations. No mention of their continued embrace of the divisive “Big Lie” that Biden stole last November’s election through rampant (non-existent) widespread voter fraud.
Currently, Republican leaders are corralling members to oppose the American Rescue Plan COVID Relief Bill. Portman insists Democrats should drastically scale back the bill to win his elusive support. But is the GOP really whipping up opposition out of concern over deficit spending?
They never mentioned that bugaboo when they gave massive tax cuts to the wealthy or when billions were lost to fraud under their relief plan last year. No, worries about debt and deficits only apply to spending when Democrats are in charge.
With Americans falling behind on rent, mortgages and utility payments, people are literally begging for help. Polls find nearly 70% encourage passage of the bill Biden advocates, including business leaders, respected economists and the Chief of the Federal Reserve. Why are congressional Republicans fighting to stall such popular legislation? Could it be because making Democrats fail is more important to them than relief for their own constituents? Again?
Republicans fought tooth and nail against bipartisanship during the last Democratic administration and never sought a single Democratic vote for their lopsided tax cuts, yet now “bipartisanship” is the key for sinking crucial legislation. Portman is counting on Ohioans having a short memory. We don’t.
Jerri Boyers
Defiance
Things will get better, but wear a mask
The past few weeks have seen a welcome decline in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, along with major increases in vaccinations and progress toward herd immunity.
At the same time, amid eagerness for a return to normal life, public health officials are cautioning us to stay vigilant: The longer this virus keeps circulating, the more chances it has to mutate into new, and possibly more dangerous, forms.
For this reason, it’s vital that Americans protect one another by getting themselves and loved ones vaccinated as soon as possible. A new formula, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, has just been approved and millions of doses are becoming available.
For all vaccine types (Pfizer and Moderna) side effects have been relatively mild, and effectiveness is high. Not one case of COVID infection in a vaccinated individual has led to death anywhere in the world — a remarkable medical accomplishment.
Despite the good news, we should all be aware that viral mutations originating in Britain and South Africa are now spreading across our country. They are known to be more contagious than the original, passing more easily from one infected person to others, rapidly finding new hosts.
Because viruses reproduce with lightning speed, it is crucial that we contain transmission. Faster spread inevitably finds more susceptible victims leading to more deaths. We don’t yet know if any of the new variants are innately more fatal than earlier types, but this is a dire possibility.
I am urging all my friends and family to visit their county health department website to get the latest information on vaccine scheduling. In northwest Ohio, age restrictions are still in place, but many people have been getting their shots at Walgreen’s, CVS, or Kroger stores, which also announce availability and offer appointments online.
For those who may be frightened of taking a new vaccine, I beg you to get reliable information and overcome your hesitation. There is a very good and well-documented track record. And the shots are free.
Also, for the millions of people who’ve lost health insurance due to unemployment or other causes, the Biden administration has extended enrollment in the marketplace through May 15. Information on commercial plans, Medicaid, and CHIP is available at healthcare.gov.
Stay safe and keep wearing your mask until we reach herd immunity. Better days are coming!
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Minimum wage increase overdue
On Jan. 14, President Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan” to halt the spread of the pandemic and restore our floundering economy. The $1.9 trillion relief and recovery package includes a national vaccination program in order to safely reopen our schools, support to communities for local governments, essential workers and for the hardest hit small businesses, and finally, cash for hardworking American families.
Among all economic levers in the plan’s toolbox, a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 (“Raise the Wage Act”) is perhaps the most far-reaching, enduring and beneficial to working people and their families.
The past two decades of research consistently show the benefits “Raise the Wage” can have for low-income workers and systemwide. Take-home pay will be lifted for 32 million workers or 21% of the U.S. labor force. More than half of the workers affected are between the ages of 25 and 54, with only one in 10 a teen.
Nearly 60% are women and more than a quarter of their households include dependent children. The greatest positive impact will be for workers living in rural communities where low-paying occupations are common: STNAs, service and retail workers, fast food employees, etc.
Systemwide, the $15 minimum wage, by 2025, will generate an additional $100 billion in earnings. A high proportion of added earnings for underpaid workers are spent, thereby stimulating demand and spurring greater economic activity and job growth. In some states the “Raise the Wage Act” would cut in half the number of workers who now rely on social programs (CHIP, SNAP, TANF), saving taxpayers more than $107 billion a year in these program expenses.
Our society’s commitment to a $15 minimum wage is long overdue. Congress has not raised the minimum wage since 2009 — a longer period of inaction than any other in the last half century. Workers’ productivity has nearly doubled in the past 50 years, and yet low-paid workers today purchase less with their $7.25/hour wage than their counterparts did in the 1960s. Had the minimum wage kept pace with workers’ productivity, today’s minimum wage would be more than $20 per hour.
“Raise the Wage” faces a perilous journey through Congress. Call Rep. Latta (419-782-1996) and Sen. Portman (614-469-6774). Urge them to raise the minimum wage. Call Sen. Brown (216-522-7272) and thank him for supporting underpaid working people.
Raymond Sauber
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.