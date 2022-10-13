Library levy supports many things
At the base of the flagpole in front of the Defiance Public Library is a stone bearing the inscription, “A Library Outranks Any Other One Thing a Community Can Do to Benefit its People.”
Our library staffs from Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood form a collaborative effort to provide services to the people of this county in a friendly environment, enabling them to learn from the past, understand the present and prepare for the future.
The infrastructure of our community remains strong when our institutions such as schools, parks and the library are well maintained and wiling to offer relevant tools to help us cope in a constantly evolving society.
If traditional books hold little interest to a patron they can opt for an e-book or audio version, Staff members can help by processing an inter-library loan when a copy is not available on our shelves.
Joining a book club or creating one of your own is a way the library helps readers of similar interests connect and interact. For instance, a group of cookbook aficionados started a cooking club at one of our branches.
Lovers of history are invited to join up with annual cemetery walks can partake in a lecture from an Abe Lincoln impersonator, or sit alongside the wife of our governor as she reads to a group of children and promotes the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Patrons can sit in clean and peaceful surroundings and read one of many newspapers, learn how to write a grant or study family history. Our patrons who lack technology and WiFi at home can sign out hotspots or gain accessibility in the parking lots and interiors of the buildings.
If it is noise, engagement and activity you desire, there are visits from life-sized dinosaurs, summer-themed reading challenges and programs, and “Read, Rhyme & Romp” sessions for toddlers. For adolescents teen lit kits, “Tournament of Cooks,” trivia contests and craft nights are just some of the events designed to hold the interest of teens and to inspire independent reading outside of the classroom.
I urge you to vote yes on Nov. 8 for renewal of the 0.75-mill levy to keep these services intact. This is the third time since 2007 the voters of Defiance County have had the opportunity to make the wise decision to continue library services.
Our library is an amenity to the community and sustaining the budget is crucial to a healthy outlook for the future. For more information, annual reports, calendars of events, children’s and teen programs an newsletters please check our our website at defiancelibrary.org.
Christine Korhn
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Christine Korhn is president of the Defiance Public Library System’s board of trustees.)
Correction
A letter written by Larry Tonjes which appeared in the Sept. 10 edition of The Crescent-News should have stated, in a quote of Jesus from John 4:22, that “... salvation is of the Jews,” not “salvation is of one of the Jews” as printed.
