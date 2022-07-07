Jesus said: “God is a spirit and they that worship Him (bow down) must worship (bow) Him in spirit and in truth” (John 4:24).
What does the word “spirit” mean? It’s a “pneuma” in Greek, meaning like a blast or breeze of air (we can hear or feel it, but we can’t see it). If it’s tornado-like we must submit to its force. But a radio announcer for the home team at a Major League ballgame might say to sell more tickets: “there’s a gentle breeze blowing from left field” when actually on the horizon a thunderstorm is coming that could produce a tornado.
Jesus said: “The wind bloweth where it listeth (wherever) and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell where it cometh and whither it goeth. So is everyone that is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:8)
Humans have learned about weather fronts invisibly causing breezes and tornadoes, and that invisible radar can detect them. In the spirit world evil fronts can be detected by learning from God’s book, the Holy Bible where God’s visible spirit detects tornado spirits and gentle breeze spirits, e.g. under Roman law and the law of Moses (Exodus 21:24) to maintain social order both Romans and Hebrews used forced law (“an eye for an eye”), but in Matthew 5:38-48 Jesus said he came to Earth to change the law of force to forgiveness (tornado to gentle breeze).
When a sailboat’s bow confronts wind and water it bows down to God’s supernatural forces and then it’s raised up again by water. Our nation’s spirit bow confronts potential tornado-spirit political wind, so to raise the bow from spirit disaster we must use the law of gentleness and forgiveness.
Roe vs. Wade was a tornado spirit that tears apart gentle babies. “Gay pride” rips the sacredness of marriage apart. The hurricane spirit of gays and abortionists rips nations apart when God’s bow confronts human pride. You don’t have to abort your baby or be gay. Jesus’ gentle spirit forgives errors of the past.
