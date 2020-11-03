Writer was wrong about claims
Jerry Boyers attacked my Oct. 24 letter, finding my reasons for supporting Trump “objectionable.” I find his reasons for supporting Biden ludicrous. He accuses Trump of a “constant barrage of lies and gas-lighting,” proving once again that the leftists continue to accuse Trump of exacting what they are doing.
He reports that only “five miles” of the border wall have been constructed, while even the public media sources admit that over 200 miles have been completed.
He says that Biden’s economic “plan” will produce better economic growth than Trump will. Really? Biden wants to spend trillions of dollars pursing the left’s global warming delusions, which will ruin the economy — and then he wants to shut down the oil industry, which will send this country into an economic tailspin from which we may never recover!
Donald Trump has a proven record of creating economic growth and can be trusted to repeat his accomplishments. Joe Biden has been on both sides of most issues and has no proven track record of accomplishing anything. He can’t be trusted. Trump has a working mind. Joe has a teleprompter.
A vote for Trump is a vote for progress based on four years of sound policy decisions. A vote for Biden is a vote for 47 years of doing nothing and eight years of backward thinking. The Obama-Biden administration was a sad series of foreign policy disasters, economic retreat and continuous apologies. How can we even think of bringing back that bunch and adding the socialist squad led by Kamala Harris?
Trump is far from perfect, but he is the safe choice for 2020.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
Letter ignored some facts
Again, I find issue with the author of “Think before you speak.”
She says that Biden will not defund the police. On July 11, 2020 in an interview with “NowthisNews,” Biden is asked: “But do we agree that we can redirect some of the (police) funding? Biden responds: “Yes, absolutely.”
Redirecting is defunding. Biden is the titular head of the Democrat Party, and as I wrote earlier, Democrat cities are already reducing their budgets for the police. His platform calls for “no cash bail” to be nationwide policy. That would eliminate the consequences for crime and flood our streets with criminal offenders, as it currently does in New York City.
She states that “Biden has been endorsed by nearly 200 law enforcement officials.” True, but these are individuals. Every single law enforcement organization has endorsed Trump.
Just because the BLM website does not explicitly claim to be Marxist doesn’t mean it is a lie to call them Marxist. Patrisse Cullors, in a 2015 video interview with Jared Bell of “The Real News Network” described herself and BLM co-founder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists.”
The third founder, Opal Tometi, met with communist dictator Nicolas Manduro of Venezuela, and praised him. Just because many of the rank and file supporters don’t understand the end goals of BLM doesn’t mean they aren’t Marxist goals.
Recently scrubbed from the BLM website are the words “comrade” and references to ending the nuclear family: “We disrupt the Western prescribed nuclear family, including the statement to “collectively care for one another, especially our children.” Draw your own conclusions.
The writer, like other Democrats, misrepresent what it means to “stack the court.” Our Constitution calls for the president to nominate judges when there is an opening and for the Senate to “advise and consent.”
Yes, Republicans opposed President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, in an election year because the Senate was Republican majority and the executive branch was Democrat. Historically, those nominations fail. The Senate did not consent.
However, adding more judges to achieve a political bias is the very definition of “court packing.” It is unfortunate that Democrats have been so spoiled by a decades-long liberal majority that they believe it is their inherent right to have a liberal majority again.
It is also astounding that she ignores that the legacy and social media are not investigating credible accusations of Biden corruption, including if he has taken money from communist China, our major global competitor and adversary.
Michael Haliena
Defiance
