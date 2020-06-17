How soon we forget.
When the Twin Towers in New York was attacked and police officers and firefighters sacrificed their lives in an attempt to save the victims, the praise and gratitude of the American people was overwhelming.
Now, years later, because one rogue cop viciously and needlessly kills his prisoner, all cops are bad. Anyone who saw the video in which George Floyd was murdered will never forget that horrible act. But that doesn't mean all police officers are killers. Most police officers were just as shocked and upset as we civilians were.
I read letters in The Crescent-News and other area papers from those who wanted to demonstrate their outrage and march with the protesters. That was all to the good, but in the following weeks innocent cops have been wounded and killed. Apparently, those upset letter writers don't have enough outrage left to express their sympathies for injured police officers.
Why is it when three preachers in Toledo were convicted of having sex with a young teenager and attempting to put her into a sex trafficking ring all preachers weren't considered to be sexual deviants? Or when area teachers were caught being sexually involved with students, all teachers weren't accused of the same acts? I didn't see anyone demanding that all preachers and teachers be given more training because of these incidents.
I could go on, but I doubt those outraged people who so dislike law enforcement would get the point. I believe that in their minds anything the police do is evil and wrong. They don't realize these men and women are part of the community with families, just like the rest of us.
So now they want to defund the police and replace them with social workers and psychologists. So is it going to be the social workers who go to the bank and hold the hands of the bank robber? Or will it be the psychologist who hunts down the man who kidnapped, raped and murdered the young girl?
Police work is not glamorous. It is difficult, dangerous and dirty work. It takes a special person to give that much commitment to his/her community. I, for one, and I'll bet many others, stand with the members of law enforcement. Thank you for the job you do.
Darlene Prince
rural Continental
Mr. Andrew's letter to the editor in the June 16th edition indeed made fair points. Each point is accurate, yet his conclusion is wrong. The very nature of his letter proves this.
Yes, these men were traitors who disavowed the United States of America and rebelled in order that the South may remain as slave states in a new country independent of their former country. Nothing in these aims can be said to be laudable and, as one with an ancestor in the Grand Army of the Republic, I don't believe that even in their own time the arguments stood on any merit.
For all the notion of states' rights, the Confederacy did not allow for such in their own constitution. Indeed, the very basis for the rebellion was slavery.
Now, it rather is more nuanced than that, of course. But here is the key to the whole thing. These stories, statues and the flag for which they fought are part of our common history. Each of these men for whom forts are named after intentionally put themselves on the wrong side of a military and moral struggle. This choice has come to define them and perhaps it should.
That does not mean it is the totality of their lives. We should not so readily paint any person a villain or a saint. We were not meant to villainize the vanquished. We were meant to heal. "With malice toward none, with charity for all ... ." — Abraham Lincoln
A study of history gives perspective that there is more to each of us. We all make wrong choices and right ones at different times. By learning our history, we have the opportunity to make better choices. And that is the point.Erasing history robs us and future generations of the opportunity to learn from events, outcomes and choices of those who preceded us.
This very discussion we are having, in an honest society, would be considered evidence of that. I would not advocate naming anything going forward after a Confederate leader, nor do I advocate removing their names or statues from where they stand.
Instead, let us learn from them, both good and bad, as we should from all of history. Then we can embrace the opportunity to learn from the past and the opportunity to grow into a better future. That is the great promise of this nation — opportunity, not outcome.
Phil Constien
Defiance
