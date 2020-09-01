Much at stake in this election
Fifty-six years ago I served in the U.S. Army because of the freedoms and democracy that this country stands for, I am proud to be an American and I wanted to help protect my community and country from any and all enemies.
Throughout my 77 years we have had both Republican and Democratic presidents. We have not always agreed with the decisions that were made, but we remained civil and accepted the decisions. And, regardless of which party was in office, we all understood that our main goals were to build this country up and to provide a better future for everyone.
So, what happened?
Our cities are now burning. Businesses are being destroyed. Police officers and citizens are being assaulted and killed on the streets, historical monuments are being torn down, police cars are being destroyed and many politicians are saying this is okay because they are simply protesting (which is their right). Rapists and other violent offenders are being released from prison and many cities are protecting illegals from being arrested and deported.
The same politicians that allow this to happen want to take away our rights to own guns to protect our families and communities.
This election in November is, perhaps, the most important election in the history of this country. This election is not about Trump versus Biden, Republican versus Democrat. This election is about democracy versus socialism! If socialism is so great and democracy so bad, why do so many people want to come to America (the land of freedom and opportunity)?
So many men and women fought and died for the freedoms we now enjoy — the freedom to live where we do, to work or start a business, worship where we want, travel and enjoy the right to get a good night’s sleep without hearing gunshots in our neighborhoods. But we are now watching the greatest country in the world being destroyed from within. We have a big decision to make this November.
I’m writing this letter because I must stand up for my grandchildren’s future! Who is willing to stand with me?
Elwyn Bates
Fayette
