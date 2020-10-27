Support Vantage levy
I ask that you support the permanent improvement levy in this upcoming ballot for Vantage Career Center. As a Vantage graduate, the need and understanding for skills trades is in a tremendous demand.
I graduated in 1983 from autobody, worked two years as a welder, had an opportunity to go through a four-year tool maker apprenticeship. From there I started my own company, APT Manufacturing Solutions, in 1996.
We now employ over 100 skilled laborers, ranging from tool maker, welding, robotics, engineering and marketing. The skills gap is real and the employees are needed.
Vantage Career Center is truly a top notch school that is producing graduates that are ready for the workforce. Vantage prepares the student for both the workforce or higher education. In a lot of cases students that graduate from Vantage land jobs at companies that pay for their higher education through work/school or apprenticeship programs.
What we have right here in our area is very special. Please support the upcoming levy.
Anthony Nighswander
Hicksville
(Editor’s note: Anthony Nighswander is president of APT Manufacturing Solutions in Hicksville.)
Trump trying to ‘discredit our elections’
The New York Times obtained a copy of Trump’s tax returns, and we now know why he refused to release them. They tell a fundamentally different story than the one he’s sold to the public. He has paid no federal income tax in 10 of the last 15 years. His tax documents reveal chronic issues, struggling properties, years of tax avoidance, vast tax write-offs and audit battles.
This tax bombshell reveals Trump’s billionaire biz image is fake. He has been more successful playing a business mogul than actually being one. The apprentice was his alter ego. These documents also reveal he has $421 million in loans that must be repaid within the next four years.
To whom does he owe all this money? We must remember that in 2014 Eric Trump said, “the Trump organization does not rely on world funding, they get all of the money they need from Russia.” This would certainly explain Trump’s deference to Putin and things involving Russia. Remember the Helsinki debacle and our controversial troop withdrawal from Syria?
President Trump has conned the American people into believing he is a brilliant businessman, a billionaire and the greatest dealmaker of all time. In reality, our president is a brilliant con man, tax evader and possible felon.
President Trump, whom I hope is soon to be ex-President Trump, has failed in his fundamental responsibility of protecting Americans. His flawed judgment is on display for all to see by his mishandling of the COVID virus. His words and actions have turned the White House into a COVID hotspot.
Upon leaving the hospital, still infected with COVID, he returned to the same ole-same ole, telling people not to be afraid of COVID, don’t let it dominate your life, it’s going to disappear. He seemingly forgot that over 221,000 Americans have died from this virus and not everyone has access to the same quality of health care he does. Listen to the scientists, not the spin doctors.
After returning to the White House, our wannabe dictator had a Mussolini moment on the balcony, complete with strutting, saluting and jutting jaw. Ambitions like this could be lethal for our democracy. David Gergen, advisor to four presidents, said “we are in the grips of a mad man.”
He is now trying to discredit our elections. His claim of election fraud is not about fair elections, but about holding onto power.
Willie Pack
Paulding
Trump stands wrongly accused
Here we go again with yet another letter from the extremely small anti-Trump group. So far everything they have claimed has been proved a myth or never happened. Attacking the troops? No that was Biden who called the troops “stupid ...” right to their face in Germany.
Sexual assault? Sorry, every case that was brought up was thrown out with prejudice due to lack of evidence. We even had one woman so desperate for attention that she used an episode of CSI NY and didn’t even bother to change the name of the store.
We have Tara Reede who has a police report/Senate ethics complaint/and a DNA rape kit with male DNA in it against Biden who refuses to provide any DNA to settle this. And that is one of the 12 women who claimed Biden sexually assaulted them, and let’s not forget the inappropriate touching of children and other women; some as young as 10 and being told they are developing nicely caught on a hot mic by Biden.
Then the myth of Trump trying to end Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid. Sorry, but that was the Democrats. Helvering v. Davis U.S. Supreme Court 1937 in a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Social Security was nothing more then another federal income tax, period. In 1960 in Flemming v. Davis U.S. Supreme Court, the court ruled you have no legal or moral right to receive Social Security nor any benefit that comes from same. That it could be cut or stopped for any reason and at any time and you have no legal recourse. This is on the Social Security webpage as well as the SCOTUS archives! It can’t be refuted.
Then you have the hard drive that has been validated to be Hunter’s by the FBI with underaged girls pictures on it as well as valid proof that Hunter was being bought to get access to Joe, and Joe knew about it. How else did Biden become a millionaire while serving as a member of Congress?
And then you have former Navy Lt. Tony Bobulinski, a former partner of Hunter’who turned over cell phones and tablets to the FBI office in Baltimore proving that both Joe and Hunter used the VP office as their own personal cash machine, which is a federal felony. Biden can’t even run or be elected.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Reasons to support Trump objectionable
In response to my letter “How can Republicans vote for President Trump?,” the “Reasons to vote for President Trump” rebuttal perfectly proved my original point.
“I never understood Jim Jones as a child. How one man could make seemingly rational people completely succumb to their wildest fears. I understand it now. It’s not even that complicated. It just takes a well-crafted and well-targeted alternate reality. Through a constant barrage of lies and gas-lighting, Donald Trump has managed to create just such a “reality” where a shocking number of Americans still believe he is a good president.”
“Trump has kept his campaign promises like no other president in history.” Ludicrous. Trump promised to repeal and replace Obamacare on day one, yet nearly four years later there’s still no Republican healthcare plan.
“Most” of the 450 miles of wall promised (paid for by Mexico) is built? According to Trump’s own customs and border protection only five miles of new wall and 24 miles of new secondary fencing have been constructed. There was no “historic middle class tax cut.” Trump’s tax cut ranked eighth in history, and 65% of it went to the top fifth of the income ladder, while the middle quintile got 11%.
U.S. manufacturing was already in recession before Covid-19 hit, and claiming Trump “built the greatest economy in the world” is delusional by every metric. Trump’s economy ranks sixth of the last seven presidents,’ and Moody’s Analytics (Wall Street) just released a study finding that Joe Biden’s economic plans will bring the quickest return to full employment, more jobs and better economic growth than Donald Trump’s. Hillary isn’t locked up, there’s no infrastructure plan, no better Paris or Iran deals, billions in proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and the deficit has exploded.
“Trump is a strong resourceful leader on Covid-19.” The U.S. has the worst coronavirus response in the developed world. More than 250,000 Americans have died, another 200,000 deaths projected by the end of the year because Donald Trump is literally the single biggest source of Covid-19 misinformation in the English-speaking world.
And the most ridiculous reason cited to vote for Donald Trump, he’s a “man of substance and character.” I suspect the Central Park Five, Cindy McCain, his 20 plus accusers of sexual misconduct, the students of Trump University and the charitable contributors to the Trump Foundation (shut down for an “egregious pattern of illegality”) would disagree.
Jerry Boyers
Defiance
