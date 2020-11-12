On the ‘rule of law’
In a letter to the editor on Oct. 6, Ed Singer cited the American Bar Association’s definition that the “rule of law is a set of principles ... for ensuring an orderly and just society. The rule of law provides that no one is above the law ... .” He added that “John Adams distinguished the rule of law from the ‘rule of men,’ which prevailed under the British monarchy.”
The rule of men under the British monarchy was justified according to King James I (1603-1625) because of the “divine right of kings” (if the monarchs use the Christian basis ‘set of principles.’) But the Christian law was interpreted by the king and not the pope after Henry VIII’s (109-1547) “Act of Supremacy,” which declared that the king’s law was above the law of the Church of England.
At the time of the American Revolution, eight of 13 colonies had Anglican or Congregationalist as their official religions, but King George was ignoring Bible law of Ezekiel 18:20 and Jeremiah 31:28-30 that says if an individual (like in the “Boston Massacre”) violates “the law” (God’s law ignored) then the British government could “attain” (punish or seize) not only the individuals, but the whole colony of Massachusetts.
But the founders of Massachusetts, Pilgrims-Puritans (1620) had left England in the first place because the British king punished the families of the leaders by seizing their property (“bill of attainder”). So when the 1776 U.S. Constitution was written it says in Article I that only individuals should be punished for acts of “treason” (violating federal law) not the entire family, church, organization, etc.
The U.S. problem now is that some federal law, e.g. abortion on demand, gay marriage, etc., violates Bible law, but federal judges are “above the (Bible) law.” If an individual pastor refuses to perform gay marriage then the whole congregation might be punished under pantheistic “rule of law” even though our Christian founding fathers wanted to be self-governing “priests and kings” (Revelation 1:6) by obeying Christ as king and federal government under God being based on Isaiah 33:22: “For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king, he will save us.”
Pantheistic law puts us back to 1620 when the Pilgrims violated King George’s church law. Isaiah says the Lord (Christ’s Father) gives Moses and Christ their authority (not pantheistic judges) to rule over national law.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
