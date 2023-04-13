Recent letters have noted the regression of the Republican Party. For democracy to function at least two strong political parties need to exist.
What was once the Republican Party has regressed to a cult of personality led by a former one-term president. His resume includes, with his father, racial housing discrimination, boasting how he should have earned a medal during the Vietnam War for not transferring — as far as we know — an STD, bragging of sexual assault on camera, two impeachments and the first of what might be several criminal indictments of a former president.
Add to this the trashing of one of the greatest heroes of our time, John McCain.
Our presidential conventions do not begin with the opening speech, but start a week or two before when the party platform is constructed. That is what it will do if elected. In 2020, the Republican Party did not have one. If a former one-term president is renominated his may look like this:
1. Get even. Anyone who in any way tried to stop the re-election or who has been critical in the past will find the full weight of the federal government used against then. The rant given at Mar-a-Lago after the indictment is similar to what came out of northern Europe 90 years ago. It should be noted you cannot libel the dead.
2. Free and fair election. From the time the former one-termer again perjures himself by promising to protect and defend the Constitution he will do everything that the last day he is in office is the last day of his life.
3. Selfish unilateralism. The history of his first term.
