Value of the Electoral College
There wasn’t much worth reading in the letter from Sarah Maxwell that appeared in this column on Oct. 1. It did, however, nicely illustrate part of the cause of the division in our country.
No less than 13 times, she refereed to President Trump and his administration as “illegitimate” because he did not receive 50% or more of the popular vote in 2016. Sarah did not stop there, though!.
She attempted to extend her perceived illegitimacy to Congress. She said the two justices seated in the last four years are illegitimate and, therefore, the entire SCOTUS is illegitimate.
I suppose the entire Senate and House would be illegitimate to her, also. And, probably every bill and law passed since President Trump was duly elected. If so, she should return the $1,200 COVID relief check she got!
The truth that many Democrats refuse to accept is that the popular vote total is not used to decide which candidate in the presidential election is the winner. When they accept that fact and quit complaining about it, the closer we will be to uniting the country.
To illustrate how absurd Sarah’s scree is, there were at least 10 other times the elected president did not garner half or more of the popular vote.
These range from John Adams to Abraham Lincoln to Bill Clinton (twice). I wonder if Sarah and other Democrats consider these presidents to be illegitimate also?
When Clinton nominated and seated Stephen Breyer in 1994 was Breyer illegitimate?
How about when he nominated and seated Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993? Is it possible the much honored, recently deceased Ginsburg was herself illegitimately seated?
The only way to appease Democrats would be to abolish the Electoral College system (which many of them are advocating). Before we do that though, we should consider the consequences. If the popular vote is used to determine the next president, a candidate could win by carrying only 12 states. The other 38 would be relatively unimportant.
If a Republican candidate won 12 states and lost 38, would he be legitimate? The answer is that he would be if our laws were followed — like they were in 2016. So, I advise everyone to vote for the candidate of their choice and stop complaining before their vote is rendered meaningless by eliminating the Electoral College.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Mail delivery is a concern
This past Saturday, when I got my mail delivered — far later than usual, but then lately times of delivery have seemed to be erratic — it consisted of half a dozen letters and a newspaper, all of which were addressed to a neighbor.
I immediately delivered the same to him, at which time he told me that he has on numerous occasions been delivered Avon products correctly addressed to a lady at the other end of the block who distributes them, and so he too has been involved in the re-delivery of postal/Avon products.
I left him with the impression that if it weren’t for his efforts, this neighborhood wouldn’t look as good or smell as nice as it does.
That Saturday I received nothing in the mail that was addressed to me. As on previous Saturdays, I fully expected to receive three newspapers: a Barons, a Crescent-News and a Wall Street Journal, all of which I subscribe to and have paid for. I suspect that if I ever get them the news will have evolved into history!
As for whatever letters and assorted flotsam that were properly addressed to me, but disappeared, no one can possibly know their extent or who is inundated and perplexed by them. To those folks I offer my sincere apologies.
If the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden is any indication of our destiny, perhaps we would all be well advised not to vote for Democrats or Republicans, but for anarchy so that we can all be prepared for the chaos which is ours and presently upon us.
I hope the post office takes note that if, indeed, they properly deliver my mail to me Saturday, I will correspondingly have less time to write to the editor.
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
Mayer is ‘loyal, fair-minded’
I have known Diane Mayer for over three decades, and I can attest to the fact that she is a fair-minded individual with a huge heart, not to mention a great sense of humor.
She was a dear friend to my great-aunt Viv, who happened to be an outstanding judge of character. She loved Diane dearly.
Diane is fiercely loyal and she is a fighter for those who cannot fight for themselves. I am proud to have given her my vote today, during our first early voting day. I urge you to do the same. Thank you.
Robin Dunbar
Defiance
Romans is a good guide
Please read Romans chapter 13 before reading the rest of this letter. This chapter is titled as “The submission to the authorities.”
The election of the next authority is just days ahead, so it would seem fitting to follow this, unless one does not accept God as the authority. We need to be sure we know what truth is. Romans starts out by giving specific instructions: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities.”
The deciding truth for me is babies. Planned Parenthood, funded by our tax money, killed babies at the rate of 345,000 — last year’s (2019) figure. The virus pandemic has caused over 200,000 deaths, which is sad, but was frontpage news much more than babies killed last year.
Which side of government funded these murders? Which side supported the riots? Which side is against the appointment of a very honorable lady to the Supreme Court? Which side has not gotten over the present person being president?
Why are we not following Romans which says, “I must admit to the rule of government authority?” Romans also states that “the government leader is “God’s servant ordained by God.”
Please read on as the rest of Romans has more to say about government. As you read, open up to the “Holy Spirit.” God loves you and so do I. Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
