Statistics tell another story
Okay, I have had enough. For all you people protesting lately, where exactly were you when over 5,000 black youths were murdered by other black youths in Chicago, South Central L.A. and New York City last year, according to the FBI Crime Report of 2019?
According to the same FBI crime report of 2019, less than 1% of 1% of the nation’s police officers killed or harmed a minority and yet you want to paint the whole police force with the same brush? Now who is racist?
According again to the same FBI crime report of 2019, there are far more whites who were shot by police officers then any minority combined by more then 10 to 1. None of this is in dispute as the FBI crime report is made up of police reports from every police department in the country from local to county to state.
To all the ones who want to defund the police, okay let’s do it. But you do realize that the sheriff will have to take over, and that means more officers for that department and we will have to give the sheriff more money for the officers he will need to hire? So, exactly where do you think this mythical pile of money for social programs is going to come from? Or didn’t you think this through and just parroted it because it sounded good to you?
For all of you attacking President Trump, he has lowered the minority unemployment rate lower then any past president, and that includes Obama. In fact, his unemployment was at records not seen since before WW1. Or are you still mad because Clinton was impeached and found guilty and it cost him his law license in spite of the Democrats walking out of Congress so they wouldn’t have to vote.”
Was Trump impeached? Not according to the law of the country. He was charged yes, but he was found not guilty of all charges, and that is on video so it can’t be disputed. So, I fully expect to hear moaning and gnashing of teeth when he is re-elected and the GOP retakes both houses of Congress. Then watch for them to start whining and crying as their whole world will come crashing down on them. Either way these complainers need to grow up.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Support effort appreciated
Recently, I was informed about a group of citizens that belong to a Facebook group that support law enforcement in Paulding County. This group of people conducted a fundraising effort to purchase a small token of appreciation for all of my employees.
I commission roughly 70 people (full-time, part-time and reserve deputies) throughout my office. I read in the Paulding Progress each police department in our county received the same act of kindness.
This was quite an undertaking. I also read this effort was organized by Kara Sherry, and over 70 people/businesses contributed donations to make this happen. I want to publicly thank Kara, along with anyone that helped her, and all of the donors for their kind gesture.
Thanks also needs to be given to LafargeHolcim and the First Presbyterian Church Mission Committee as well for their kindness toward my staff, as they work during COVID-19. Many other folks have dropped off baked goods and treats, and for that we are thankful.
We are living in a period of time that some communities do not have trust in their law enforcement. I know first-hand that is not the case here. Certainly, we have folks that disagree with how cases are investigated, and decisions that are made as part of the criminal justice process, but overall, there is no better place to serve the people.
On behalf of my staff and Paulding County law enforcement as a whole, thank you to our citizens for your support. And thank you to this awesome group of organizers and donors for your thoughtful act of kindness. We greatly apreciate you!
Jason Landers
rural Antwerp
(Editor’s note: Jason Landers is Paulding County sheriff.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.