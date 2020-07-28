Many questions about schools
Defiance County has decided to go back to school full time. After reading the coverage in The Crescent-News they have given this much thought. I have a few questions I’m not sure they answered.
I see where busing will remain pretty much the same. Two-three students in a seat, but at least the seats are to be assigned and keep family members together. But bus rides are at least 30 minutes and the rows of seats are close. Lots of talking, masks not required.
I’m really curious how they have solved the social distancing. I recently saw where a teacher had spent $100 of her own to make dividers using PVC pipes and plexiglass to divide groups of four tables. But that’s her money. What are schools doing?
When kids get sick, which additional children have to quarantine? What if one is sick this week and another next week? Now half the class is out for quarantine. And the teacher? Does she have to quarantine?
Can subs teach in multiple buildings? What if she/he was in a classroom last week in another building which now has a person out with Covid 19? Do teachers have to quarantine if they have been sharing space with a now infected teacher?
Then there’s the problem of masks and coming to school sick. Are we really asking parents to take the temperature of two, three or four children before sending them out the door? Do we screen them as they come in the door? Before they get on the bus? There are also parents who already send their kids to school with horrible colds. How will you be able to tell the difference?
If sending kids to school gets parents back to working full time jobs it won’t help to have them home with sick kids. How will employers react? Will they have sick days or unpaid days? Will neighbors watch their kids like they did last year?
So many questions, so few definitive answers.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
Portland is being misportrayed
The Oregonian, a newspaper based in Portland, ran an editorial last week challenging recent comments from federal officials. “It’s a good thing,” the paper said, “there was photographic evidence establishing that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf actually visited Portland last week.”
Local residents couldn’t recognize his descriptions as reflecting their city.
Wolf denounced “violent anarchists and extremists” who he claims have been allowed to run rampant by “radical Democrat” politicians: A mob of “terrorists” is holding Portland “under siege” with “escalat[ing] violence day after day.”
The man in the White House is desperate to look powerful these days, and who can blame him? The pandemic keeps spreading after he said it would soon disappear, and people keep marching for Black Lives Matter, which the president claims is a fake problem. So he and Mr. Wolf sent federal Border Patrol agents to Portland to break the “siege.”
In fact, you may have seen a Facebook ad from the president’s re-election campaign showing protesters viciously attacking a policeman who’s been knocked to the ground, supposedly in an American city. In fact, the scene has now been identified as a photo from Ukraine taken in 2014. But of course, Facebook won’t remove the ad or mark it as deceptive.
Portland’s mayor says federal agents patrolling his city without identity badges are only making matters worse. “People are being literally scooped off the street into unmarked vans … . They are being … denied due process.” He and the governor of Oregon have asked the president to remove these agents. Oregon’s state attorney general is seeking a restraining order against them.
Mr. Wolf, a non-respecter of local control or states’ rights, said, “I don’t need invitations by the state, mayors or … governors to do our job. We’re going to do that, whether they like us there or not.”
But are Border Patrol agents, trained to fight drug smugglers and lacking any training in defusing conflict with citizen-protesters, best suited to manage the situation? Elected Portland officials surely know their communities better. Crowds on the streets are actually growing since the feds’ violent methods — firing projectiles, gassing and beating people — have made national news.
The president is provoking unrest while accusing elected Democrats of condoning violence. These Brownshirt tactics, from a president who has consistently defied democratic norms, raise many concerns. Now he is threatening to send his special forces into other cities.
What can possibly go wrong?
Marion Hanson
Defiance
Vote for candidates with integrity
I applaud the editorial comments by Mr. Van Scoder and Mr. Helberg in the July 23 editorial. The editors stated that Rep. Riedel was “correct in emphasizing that lawmakers should look for leaders with high integrity and high character.” A statement that reflects truth and value!
Citizens should also expect such qualities in all our elected leaders, not just Rep. Householder because of the alleged crimes for which he was arrested.
In concert with those comments, we too should mandate such qualities from presidential candidates on Nov. 3, and it is good to know where this newspaper stands on such an issue!
Donald Trump has proven time and again his lack of said character and integrity, and is definitely a “distraction,” as said regarding Householder. A sample listing as proof of his lack of “integrity and character” is highlight as follows:
Moscow Trump Tower: He repeatedly lied about his business dealings with Russia while he was in fact, negotiating to build a Trump Tower in Moscow while campaigning for president.
Charged with antitrust violations: He refused to pay workers and contractors at his properties. He filed business bankruptcies four times leaving smaller companies and contractors on the hook for completed work.
NY Trump Tower: Hired undocumented workers to clear the land.
Trump Foundation: He used his charitable foundation to pay for private and political expenses.
Sexual Harassment and hush money: Five lawsuits, 20 public allegations and illegally paid a woman to keep quiet about their affair during his presidential campaign.
Covid-19: Learning in 2018, that a pandemic was the country’s number-1 health security threat, Trump disbanded the National Security Council’s Global Health Security Office, tasked with responding to a deadly epidemic.
In September 2019 Trump ended the pandemic early warning program, which trained scientists in other countries to identify viruses that could cause pandemics.
Early this year, long before more than 140,000 died, Trump ignored warnings from the CDC, and dismissed the seriousness of COVID-19. If we would have been prepared, as we were with Ebola in 2014, our country would not have had to shut down.
Trump regularly lies, mocks allies and adversaries, attacks our major institutions and the news media plus, shows a preference towards Russia ahead of our country.
Electing a leader with “high integrity and high character,” as recommended by The Crescent News editors, should be the goal of every citizen on election day 2020.
Vicki Steensma
Defiance
