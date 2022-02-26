Vaccinations make a difference

There is a lower incidence of death and serious illness if you are immunized. That’s true. If you are immunized you’re safer and just as important, so is everyone around you no matter where you go.

As printed in The Crescent-News, Robert Jeffries, a conservative Baptist pastor, said there is no credible biblical argument against vaccines. Jesus said “my only law is that you love one another.”

This seems to fit also. COVID-19 is closing in on one million deaths in America. More than 600,000 died in the Civil War, half of them from sickness, but they were just as dead as in battle.

As for dictatorship, a vote for a former one-term president would put us a lot closer to that. He tried. The brownshirts are out there.

Mike Ryan

rural Defiance

