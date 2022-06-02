Share the ‘Relay for Life’ experience
I would like to invite everyone to this year’s Relay for Life on Friday from 4-11 p.m. at Triangle Park in downtown Defiance.
The Relay is meant to bring awareness and gain support for cancer survivors. I have been involved since 1997 with our “Team Kroger.” I have been active as a team member and on the leadership committee.
It has been a great way to get to know survivors and people in our community. It has been a great family activity, and a very touching luminaria ceremony for us to honor those fighting cancer and to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer.
I hope that you never have to hear the words, “you have cancer.” So come join us and share the experience with a friend.
Mary Kimmet
Defiance
Bible verses can’t be changed
Genesis 3: “Satan Lucifer” (Isaiah 14:12) lied to Eve that she and her husband, Adam, wouldn’t suffer and die by knowing evil (perverse) knowledge, but “be as gods.” Subsequently, they suffered and died, Lucifer has tried to politically pervert all nations on Earth.
Genesis 4: Adam and Eve’s second son, Cain, kills first son, Abel, and when God asks where Abel is Cain replies: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Genesis 6: Lucifer’s watcher angels (Daniel 4:13) decides to go to Earth and form giant bodies for themselves, thus taking all men and women they wanted by lying-perversion, filling the Earth with violence, causing God to destroy all flesh except eight of Noah’s family and selected animals with a flood, but some of the watchers’ DNA survived (Stonehenge, Pyramids, etc.) with the watchers lying about God’s power.
Genesis 10 and 11: By the time of Nimrod and his uncle, Mizraim, the Earth was just one continent with one language (Genesis 11). Mizraim in Egypt was building giant labor pyramids, so Nimrod wanted to unite the Earth under Lucifer-giant-human control by building a tower to heaven which caused God to remark that that had to stop or there would be nothing on Earth that humans wouldn’t know (11:6-9), thus causing Earth’s destruction. Thus Peleg (verse 16), meaning “divided,” was born to Eber (“Heber-Hebrews”) and God divided the one continent into separate continents with separate languages (I Chronicles 1:19) (“Pangea theory”).
Now the UN (United Nations) wants “internet” towers. Jesus said truthfully (Matthew 13:47): “the Kingdom of Heaven is like unto a net that was cast ... and gathering many kind ... when full ... they ... gathered the good ... but cast the bad away.” (God is honest judge. Satan-Lucifer takes evolutionists.)
Do our schools’ students know the 23rd Psalm? “The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures ... He restoreth my soul ... .”
Mars and moon they say? Neither has green pastures because the average temperatures are 80 degrees below zero. There’s no food so what lies are told to encourage souls to Mars, or the moon? “Be as gods?” Change Bible verses?
Psalms 8:5 originally said God created humans “a little lower than the angels,” but in “revised Bibles” Psalms 8:5 reads that humans are “a little lower than God.”
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
