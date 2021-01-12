Comments are ‘misguided’

I’ve recently read, with no small amount of amusement, Larry Tonjes recent response to my letter. In it he makes several arguments, none of which negate my initial premise that religion and law are constitutionally required to be separate.

He asserts that the Bible establishes free will, and that the founders didn’t want the establishment of a single state church. This actually bolsters my position that the founders were dedicated to preserving the right to religious self-determination. This means that one need not be Christian, nor in fact religious in any way.

He then asserts that jurisprudence must be chosen by judges and legislators. This isn’t, strictly speaking, true. Both judges and legislators swear an oath to uphold the Constitution. The establishment clause would specifically prohibit them from upholding the Bible.

He asserts that the judgement he offers is not his own, but rather Gods. Frankly, it seems a rather blasphemous position to deem to speak for God. Romans 12:19 says, “Do not avenge yourselves, beloved, but leave room for God’s wrath. For it is written: “Vengeance is Mine; I will repay, says the Lord.”

As for his continued condemnation of my marriage, is a civil marriage, not a religious one. It should not offend Mr. Tonjes as it is, in point of fact, none of his business. The reality is that if Mr. Tonjes believes so deeply that same sex marriage is wrong, and it is clear from his writing that he does, his remedy is not to enter into such a union. I am frankly mystified as to why he feels a need to condemn how I choose to live my life at all. And, his unnatural interest in doing so is part of the reason why the separation of church and state is paramount to actual religious autonomy.

I harbor no ill will against Mr. Tonjes, but I do find his need to comment upon his perceived sins of others to be misguided, and his notions about the Bible in law to be flat out wrong.

Brian Barnett

Glendale, Mass.

Correction

The letter to the editor by Larry Tonjes referenced above was printed in Saturday’s Crescent-News, but contained several typograpical errors.

It should have stated that:

• “A biblical interpretation called ‘free will’ says that God created mankind with the power to choose but not the right to choose evil.” The word “not” was inadvertently left out of Saturday’s letter.

• “All kings and queens of England still must take a vow at their coronation to be ‘defenders of the faith’ (Christianity) and the crown they wear has a Christian cross on it.” The word “the” was inadvertently omitted from Saturday’s letter.

In quoting a previous letter from Barnett, Tonjes stated: “Jesus taught to love your neighbor, and not judge others.” Saturday’s letter incorrectly stated, “Jesus taught to love your religion, and not judge others.”

