‘Common sense’ needed
That segment of Democrats that make up their upper tier (the wealthy, the elected, and the appointed) have kept both black and white Americans in financial bondage for over 100 years.
Beginning with Lyndon Johnson, their welfare checks and freebies offer no incentive for citizens to personally better their lot through hard work and the self worth, respect and pride that come with it.
Welfare in any form, including Medicaid, is distributed to various individuals by government paper pushers. Welfare gifts invariably exceed what readily available employment will provide. Therefore a significant number of Americans never apply for or accept a job. Entitlement asks, “Why bother ?”
Social Security and Medicare are not welfare but rather annuities returning various amounts to those who have made contributions. Had those contributions been invested properly both programs would be solvent today.
Like communists, Democrats freely admit they seek to support (take care of) the less fortunate or lazy. What they call socialism is but one step away from communism. That system won’t work when the pot runs dry as it eventually will.
When anarchy prevails only those with something to barter and guns to protect them will save a very, very small portion of this country. We can, however, survive if those with a conservative’s common sense take control with their votes.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
‘Tyranny’ not inevitable
One can understand our “progressive” neighbors’ hysteria after recent Supreme Court decisions have shaken to its very foundation their deeply held presumption that an administrative state combined with secular humanism as state religion are historical imperatives.
First, there are the Kennedy and Carson decisions. Kennedy recognizes the right of a high-school coach to kneel in private prayer following a game. While it’s possible that a narrow-minded coach might seek retribution against players refusing to follow his example, such unprofessionalism should be dealt with locally rather than constitutionally.
Meanwhile, by securing the right of parents to apply educational vouchers to religious schools, the Carson decision provides further hope that a wall of separation between church and state need not imply a similar separation between God and country.
Indeed, as clearly stated in the Declaration of Independence, the concept of inalienable rights implies the existence of a Creator. Thus, a nation claiming to be rooted in such rights cannot separate itself from a perfect Creator despite the best efforts of secular humanists to attribute divine powers to governments composed of imperfect men and women.
This brings us to Dobbs v. Jackson, i.e., the case that finally saw the undoing of that judicial monstrosity known as Roe v. Wade. There is no constitutional right to abortion. Rather, there exists a potential conflict between the inalienable right to life of the unborn, and a woman’s inalienable right to pursue happiness.
In the absence of any national consensus governing a resolution to this conflict, however, the question should logically fall upon the individual states. I may find New York’s permitting and even encouraging the extermination of the unborn with birth defects to be repugnant, but it’s something I must tolerate to be secure in the knowledge that Ohio may not be coerced into replicating this atrocity.
By strengthening our Second Amendment rights the Bruen decision underscores the founders’ fear that even popular governments may descend into tyranny, and that an armed citizenry is needed to check such mischief. The administrative state with its unbridled and arbitrary regulatory power growing over time like a cancer on the body politic is today’s manifestation of these tendencies.
Fortunately, the Court by clipping the wings of the federal bureaucracy (West Virginia v. EPA), insisting rather that laws be made by elected legislators and not by unelected functionaries, provides, along with Bruen, further encouragement tyranny need not be historically inevitable.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Puzzled by comments
The letter to the editor in the July 5 Crescent-News by Bruce Gerencser puzzled me. The author blames Pastor Holt and the religious right for society’s problems and makes fun of Pastor Holt’s theory of cause and effect. The author then uses the cause and effect theory to suggest a solution to mass shootings.
Where is his evidence that his theory is correct other than his beliefs that it is true? By his own standard if Pastor Holt’s belief is absurd, then Mr. Gerencser’s belief is equally absurd.
What is the answer to these mass shootings? Maybe we should start with one of God’s commandments “thou shalt not kill.” That commandment has been so popular that most societies have made it a law, but Mr. Gerencser doesn’t want that taught in schools.
According to Mr. Gerencser, we must keep a “separation of church and state,” even though that phrase is not found in our constitution or its amendments.
We wouldn’t want good wisdom like that to guide our children to care about others. We must totally remove God and those who believe in Him from society. We must stop reading our Bibles so that man can live in peace and harmony. That is according to the self-proclaimed humanist.
It’s obvious the letter has only one purpose like all of Mr. Gerencser’s letters: to try to persuade Christians to give up their faith in God and join his “humanism” as they skip and dance on their merry way to their reward.
I’m curious when Mr. Gerencser was a pastor did God exist because he believed in Him or was he just lying to his congregations?
Keith Myers
Oakwood
