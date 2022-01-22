Corporations benefit from infrastructure
Recent discussion on these pages has considered how corporations pay or don’t pay taxes. Brian Barnett thoughtfully builds his case that our nation must commit to the common good. Taxation of corporations and individuals benefits corporations that depend on safe and efficient infrastructure of ports, roads and bridges to distribute their products.
Likewise, we, their customers, depend on the safety of infrastructure in our communities for buying, receiving and using their products, but also for traveling to work, hospitals, churches, community events and for visiting our friends and families.
Barnett cites a reliable source from 2019 stating that almost one quarter of profitable corporations paid no taxes whatsoever.
He mentions Amazon, whose thriving online sales depend on safe roads and bridges for packages arriving quickly to their customers.
Barnett’s letter is swiftly dismissed by writers Randall Peabody and Robert Kohl. Peabody’s letter meanders into a discussion of percentages and wages that avoids the point of Barnett’s letter: some very profitable companies avoid paying any tax at all.
Kohl’s letter instructs that corporations represent “actual people” rather than stereotypical “filthy rich.” It is my understanding that corporations are primarily concerned with their stockholders — pouring profits into dividends more often than job creation — as studies of the effect of the 2017 tax cuts revealed.
Barnett argues that profitable corporations should pay taxes and that many do not. These corporations benefit from the common good while escaping their obligations to contribute to it. (I will add that some of their CEOs have enough excess cash to launch themselves into outer space, flying above our earthly infrastructure of waterways, roads and bridges.)
Kohl finishes his letter by bemoaning that corporations benefit from “federal largesse.” Does he not care that “actual people” will benefit from good-paying jobs due to federal contracts?
Without a commitment to the public good, the security of all is threatened. Dr. Martin Luther King reminds us that, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality tied in a single garment of destiny.” A piece of our mutuality is that we all depend on our nation’s infrastructure.
Barnett judiciously points out that all who have the means should contribute to our common good, including and especially, profitable corporations whose distribution of goods depends upon safe and extensive systems of transportation.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
What is a fair tax rate for corporations?
Brian Barnett’s arguments concerning corporate taxation are just not convincing.
While our man in Massachusetts grudgingly admits that the incidence of such taxation falls on actual human beings, he nevertheless persists in the expression “corporations are not paying their fair share.” Translation: People (mostly middle-class) receiving pensions or holding life insurance policies should be more heavily taxed. But then propagandists have exploited euphemisms from time immemorial.
Randall Peabody hits the mark by pointing out that like his left-leaning friends Barnett never gets around to specifying objectively just what a “fair” rate of taxation might be. Consequently, his plea that corporations pay their “fair share” is little more than an empty bromide.
By way of suggesting a possible objective standard of “fairness,” one might first acknowledge that the true rate of taxation borne by shareholders must include as well the personal tax rates levied on their dividends and capital gains. It’s called “double taxation.”
Secondly, one must recognize that as the corporate, or indeed any tax rate rises, legal tax avoidance and illegal tax evasion erode the tax base. Thus, an economic standard of fairness would establish as a maximum that rate beyond which tax revenue falls as a consequence of the base shrinking proportionally faster than the rate rises, i.e. the revenue-maximizing rate. In arguing that the actual optimum is probably well below this maximum, moreover, I offer the supposition that by raising the tax on, say, Tesla by X billion dollars, total social welfare would be diminished, i.e. Elon Musk would probably have put that money to much better use than would the likes of Elizabeth Warren.
Apparently my reference to Nordic welfare-state capitalism has Mr. Barnett profoundly confused. Recognizing the long-term positive effects on living standards attributable to free enterprise, these countries assess low rates of taxation on corporate (goose) income (golden eggs). Recognizing the short-term dislocations caused by that economic system, however, they then provide a vast range of public goods financed by very high rates of personal taxation. But for such a system to succeed, each individual must believe it likely he’ll derive lifetime benefits sufficient to justify his high tax burden. Unfortunately, such calls for levels of civic virtue likely exist in populations far more homogeneous than that of the U.S.
Mr. Barnett is clearly quite intelligent, but perhaps he should address topics more in line with his own particular field of expertise.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
