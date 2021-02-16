Republicans should follow Constitution
Before the second impeachment trial of President Trump, senators took the oath. “Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?” All the senators signed their names to the oath book.
However, many who signed pledging impartiality became hypocrites on Feb. 13. The disrespect shown by Republicans is not in the least palatable. On the first day of the trial one senator sat with legs crossed dangling over the balcony, another played with his IPad, others looked down or away, doodling and some just stared into the distance while evidence was presented.
On the second day, 12-15 Republican senators were absent from the chambers. Taking the oath they did, and signing their names to it, meant that the trial required full attention and their open-mindedness.
Before the presentation of Trump’s defense, three Republican senators met with the defense team. Sen. Ted Cruz said the group discussed “legal strategy” and their thoughts on the trial. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee also were present. Their job, their oath, was to be jurors! What juror meets with the defense team in any trial?!
Per our Constitution, reasons for impeachment include: “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” The definition of treason is: “the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to overthrow the government.” Those were the actions Trump called for and the result was a physical attack on our Capitol with five dead and 140 injured.
Shame on the senators who decided not to live up to their oath of office and certainly did not obey the oath they took for this trial that had such deep meaning for our hurting country and its history! They walked away from their duties, Portman included, when America needed them most. They ignored what happened on Jan. 6, even while they ran into hiding that dark day.
To those who refused to do their constitutional duty, why? It can’t be ignorance, so it must have been personal gain, and the fear of not being re-elected. But, the shame of the Republican Party continues because they shunned their duty to defend and protect our Constitution and, and thought only of themselves.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Papering over cracks not a solution
On Nov. 28, 1970 I became a new 16-year-old — on top of the world. A new driver, a 1963 Chevy station wagon in the driveway, mine to use as long as I had the gas money. A plethora of adolescent issues couldn’t dampen my enthusiasm.
Four months later my world turned upside down. Congress was debating the merits of granting 18-year-olds the right to vote. The 26th amendment was ratified July 1, 1971. In 16 months my dad wanted me ready to vote.
He fought in a war to emancipate German Jews from a brutal regime that took away their right to speak opinions regarding their own country. Dad wanted me to understand how important my voice was in a democracy and my vote was the best way to speak. He challenged me to never let anyone take away the importance of my vote.
I was clueless how the process worked and was very confused about becoming a registered voter and declaring my party affiliation. During the JFK years the Democrat Party seemed well accepted. I saw how the whole country mourned his assassination.
Then the LBJ administration and the Vietnam Conflict were a sharp contrast in the opposite direction. The Democrat Party was widely criticized for sending young men to die in a war that couldn’t be won. It all came to a head at the Democratic National Convention in 1968 with very aggressive protesting, right in the backyard of the corrupt Chicago Mayor Daly. The Republican Nixon administration brought buffoonery.
I asked my dad what his party affiliation was. He wouldn’t tell me. He wanted me to decide for myself because he just chose the same party his father claimed. Dad sold World Book Encyclopedia. We had a full set. He said, “Do the research.”
The foundational policy of the Democrat Party in 1828 was to resist abolition. After the party was created, it’s first five presidential winners did that. After Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves brought his assassination, Democrat Andrew Johnson opposed Reconstruction.
The party helped create the Ku Klux Klan to enforce their opposition. That seems ironic against the racist name calling spoke against the conservative right lately. To embrace those ideals brings disunity.
In construction, a corrupt foundation will lead to cracks, separation and crumbling in the infrastructure and no amount of cosmetic mortar will ever make it stronger.
Larry Kisor
Defiance
Accepting Jesus as your Savior
There is a saying, “know Jesus, know peace/no Jesus, no peace.”
You must be born again. What does it mean to be born again? These terms “born again” first appear in the Bible in John, chapter 3, third verse. Jesus said: “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the Kingdom of God.”
An unsaved man once said to me, “that born again stuff makes no sense to me.” Perhaps you feel the same. Many people want a complete explanation of what it means to be “born again.”
Why do we need to be born again? What does it mean? That is my purpose in this article, that is, to explain this great biblical doctrine in layman’s terms. Please give me a moment and I will make it as plain as you ever heard.
Most people have religion, but few people have ever been biblically born again. Unless you are born again, you absolutely cannot go to heaven. (John 3:5)
The unsaved person cannot understand God, nor His words, because they are spiritually discerned. I Corinthians 2:14 says, “But the natural man receivith not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto Him: neither can He know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”
The reason you need to be “spiritually” born is you have never been spiritually born to begin with. So when the Bible speaks of being “born again,” it actually means “born for the second time.” You were born physically into this world, but you were born without the Spirit of God in your soul (spiritually dead). Yes, God created you, but He gave you a freewill to decide for yourself where you will spend eternity.
God never forces anyone to accept Jesus as their Savior. He simply offers a warm invitation to anyone who wants to have their sins forgiven and go to heaven. Salvation is a free gift. (Romans 5:15; 6:23) We must accept God’s gift of eternal life or it will be forever forfeited when we leave this word (die).
In closing, if you want to accept Jesus as your personal Savior, pray this simple prayer from your heart: “Lord, I know I’m a sinner and ask You to please forgive me of my sins. I now invite Jesus Christ to come into my heart and life, trusting in His blood and death on the cross as payment for my sin. In Jesus name, amen.”
Gary Grim
Defiance
Trump and the ‘insurrection’
Do the facts show President Trump incited insurrection?
No, because he lives in Florida now. No, because he is Republican. No, because House managers talk a lot; I’m bored.
No, because he won by a loss of seven million votes. No, because he won with 232 electoral college votes. No, because in 64 failed lawsuits there was no evidence of fraud. No, because the murderer of a Capitol police officer was Republican and a patriot.
No, because we only pillaged, rampaged, killed, terrorized, that’s all. No, because we should just forget what happened; just move on. No, because loyalty to a con man trumps loyalty to America.
No, because Pence did not send votes back to the states. No, because I don’t want to be primaried. No, because you don’t tread on me. No, because this is divisive.
No, because his incitement to violence on Jan. 6 was not incitement to violence. No, because Electoral College votes were objected to in the past. No, because the majority of insurrectionists were not violent. No, because law and order. No, because Democrats. No, because Antifa.
No, because this is a sham. No, because incitement to political violence is ordinary rhetoric. No, because national news media. No, because the Russia investigation. No, because Portland, Ore. riots. No, because Democrats hate him.
No, because of what Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders said 15 years ago. No, because this is a time of healing. No, because House managers are very hateful. No, because Democrats made Mitch McConnell delay the trial.
No, because trial is rushed. No, because this constitutional impeachment is unconstitutional. No, because this will disenfranchise voters. No, because the 12 hours of voluminous, irrefutable evidence of guilt has no evidence. No, because the serial abuser of power, obstructor of Congress, domestic attacker, inciter of insurrection, who should have been impeached earlier, was not impeached earlier.
No, because the Republic mobster-in-chief’s con of his supporters to “fight like hell” for his attempted self-coup is just like Democratic politicians’ campaigns’ uses of the word “fight” to win elections. No, because showing videos repeatedly in defense is good defense.
No, because I believe conspiracies, am looney, bonkers, crazy, deranged, loco, bananas, off my rocker, wacko, stark raving mad, crackers, one sandwich short of a picnic.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
