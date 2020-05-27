Disappointed about coverage
I am very disappointed in our local paper. There was nothing in Saturday’s paper about Memorial Day services, other than Defiance.
There were other services held within the county, but none were listed. How disappointing to those who wished to attend and honor the fallen.
Add Brunner
rural Defiance
We’re not back to normal
There’s a red house over yonder that’s where my baby stays, and I ain’t seen my baby in 99 1/2 days.” Jimi Hendrix.
By the time I can see see Ms. Jane, “Queen of the Universe,” in June, it will have been nearly that. Though I’m by phone assured that I won’t be needing a locksmith.
As businesses reopen and Ohio’s economy sputters back to running on most cylinders, I’m writing to admonish us not to become complacent. There’s a new normal. The coronavirus is still pervasive and deadly. We have by no measure beaten it. All we’ve actually done is dodge a “pan-doomic” bullet.
So please, keep washing those hands, don your facial fashion accessory and keep in mind this is a big country. So let’s continue that social distancing thing because for many vulnerable Ohioans, it’s a stark choice — six feet apart or six feet under. Kindly stay safe and help others to do the same.
David Busteed
Defiance
