Solar not a good option for the county
My family would like to express our direct opposition to the local solar projects being proposed in Defiance County, specifically the 7X Solar Cepheus Project. We live on our family farm that has been in our family since 1924 near Sherwood.
The proposed industrial solar project, if constructed, could be directly across the road from our home; our home where we plan to raise our family and watch many a sunset over the beautiful open farmland from our front porch. We do not want to watch the sunset over a field of solar panels.
Solar companies are plaguing rural America because it is much cheaper for them to prey upon farm ground than to responsibly install industrial sized solar fields in industrialized areas. If these projects go through, they will drive down property values/resale values. Who will want to live by 700-1,000 acres of solar panels?
This will hurt Sherwood as a community. It will drive out residents and businesses will suffer. Our townships, village and school will quickly lose the tax dollars they would hope to gain from these projects because population will decrease.
Here are five things you need to know about solar:
• 1. Industrial-scale solar power plants on rural land negatively impact our ecosystem and contribute to climate change.
• 2. Industrial-scale solar development is driven by Big Tech demand and subsidized federal tax credits.
• 3. Solar energy produces large amounts of toxic waste.
• 4. Solar energy is unreliable.
• 5. Solar Energy is not clean or free from CO2 emissions.
For further information on why solar is bad for agricultural America, please see the citizensforresponsiblesolar.org resources page.
Industrial solar doesn’t make sense for Defiance County, our farms or our families. Please stand with us in opposition to these projects.
Lesley Hange
rural Sherwood
Elections should be open to everyone
Democracy: “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state or country, typically through elected representatives.” It seems that some state legislatures have forgotten the meaning of “democracy.”
Recently, there were more than 250 bills in 43 states to limit ballot access, according to the Brenner Center for Justice. This number is still climbing.
Many Republicans have seized on Mr. Trump’s thoroughly debunked charges of massive fraud in the recent presidential election to pass more restrictive voting laws.
Many of the proposals are designed to accomplish one or more of the following: (1) limit mail voting access; (2) impose stricter voter ID requirements; (3) limit successful pro-voter registration policies; and (4) enable more aggressive voter roll purges.
Many Republican legislatures have openly stated that they don’t believe they can win significant elections unless voting becomes more restrictive.
Most proposed changes would disproportionately affect voters of color, younger people and the poor — all groups that historically vote Democratic. However, Republicans are also placing new burdens on their own GOP-leaning groups.
In Arizona, Republican lawmakers introduced dozens of bills to impose new restrictions on voting, many of them targeting the vote-by-mail system that accounts for about 80% of Arizona’s ballots.
In Georgia, after three separate recounts, no widespread fraud was found in the 2020 presidential election. Yet the Republican state legislature passed laws meant to unjustly restrict voting.
Among the laws: (1) removed local election officials from certifying the vote count — to be replaced by the legislature (opposed by 76% of Georgia’s citizens, (2) made it a crime to provide food or drink to those in line (opposed by 77%), (3) reduced the number of days and the hours for voting (opposed by 70%).
It seems so hypocritical that many representatives and senators at all levels tout the theory of democracy, the ability of all citizens to have a say in their government, yet they are passing laws to restrict the right of all to vote!
It should be a challenge to those who feel they have been disenfranchised to vote at every opportunity.
In opposition to the restrictive measures, former President Jimmy Carter voiced quite clearly his belief in furthering democracy: “American democracy means every eligible person has the right to vote in an election that is fair, open, and secure.”
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Reducing the incentive to work
Just a short two years ago this country was enjoying an historic economic climate. Then January 2020 came and things changed over the next three months, the pandemic called COVID-19 — the coronavirus — took over all life on the planet.
The U.S. government reached out to pharmacutical companies to partner in developing something to combat this purge. Government subsidized the research and development of a “vaccine” that allegedly would prevent the spread of this virus. Three companies came out leading to this “vaccine,” meaning the government was giving monies to all three.
Once it was “tested” and “approved” the FDA gave the go-ahead for production and distribution in the millions of doses in the form of injections, which were given free of charge only by another government subsidy. This all has cost the government trillions of dollars.
When the U.S. government shut down the country for several months is when the economy tanked. The State of Ohio had taken, with impeccable foresight, most all the requirements of unemployment — such as proof of a recipient to show weekly application for employment as well as removing the automatic dismissal form the rolls if employment was refused without substantial grounds — off the books.
Then the federal and state governments joined in giving a ridiculous $600 bonus per week over and above the unemployment the person was getting. This resulted in more money per week than the person was making working.
And even now there is a $300 “bonus” in addition to unemployment, still giving more or as much as they would working.
With the state having no recourse, a lot of people are refusing to go back to work.
There are many small businesses that went broke and out of business during the shutdown months, but now there are small businesses and even a few of the corporations closing or severely cutting down activity/production for the very reason they cannot find people to apply, and even if they hire someone, they stay maybe a week and quit to go back on unemployment.
This in my mind is a total lack of common sense on the part of the unemployment division of the State of Ohio. All this “bonus” money has also cost trillions of dollars.
Now the man in the White House is pushing a $1.8 trillion dollar “family assist program.” Please, $700 billion of the previous $1.2 trillion assist program in February was pork! How much of this program is the same?
It may be the next three generations before this debt is paid, if then. I love this country, I hope I don’t live long enough to see its downfall.
Paul Siler
Defiance
