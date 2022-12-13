‘None of her concern’
I recently read Star Parker’s op-ed on same sex marriage; I know not why. I know I do not share Ms. Parker’s beliefs on much of anything, and often find her opinion to skew largely towards having the law reflect her religious perspective. That is a simplistic and childish notion.
The Constitution prohibits Congress from making laws respecting an establishment of religion. It does so to preserve actual religious freedom. If one is compelled by law to behave in accordance with the dogma of one religion, then they aren’t free to live the truth of a different belief.
Why does she care if some sex couples are afforded the same legal rights and protections as others? She offers a variety of statistics in a futile attempt to bolster her position that the Respect for Marriage Act allows for “ideologues having license to rewrite our language and redefine our sacred institutions?” It does nothing of the sort. In fact, it does nothing at all.
At present all states must afford same-sex couples equal protection under the law to legally marry, this is in accordance with the express language of the 14th Amendment. The Respect for Marriage Act merely states that states that do not offer same sex marriage as an option must acknowledge same sex marriage performed in states that due. This provision is utterly unnecessary due to the Full Faith and Credit Clause. The bill was an unnecessary overreach, much in the same way Ms. Parker’s attempt to inject her religious beliefs into political discourse is overreach.
I don’t know why I continue to read pieces by Ms. Parker, I find them to be poorly reasoned, and usually attempting to advance the concept that her religious dogma should be ensconced in law. While one may agree with her conclusions, it should give them pause to think about allowing religious dogma to be ensconced in law. Surely, it may seem harmless if one is drawn to agree with someone like Ms. Parker.
The question becomes, would you be as comfortable if the author were Jewish, Muslim, or in any way not Judeo-Christian? In the end, Ms. Parker has the right not to enter into a same-sex union, that anyone else elects to do so is none of her concern. That is how freedom works.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
Reminder about the season
As I was doing my devotions this morning in I John, John 3:16 came to my mind: God the Father gave his only begotten Son that the whole world through believing might have eternal life.
Now I John 1:1 comes into view. “From the beginning, that which we have heard, which we have seen with our own eyes, which we have looked upon, and have handled, concerning the Word of Life.”
God’s plan is now complete and the Son is coming this very month. I feel so filled with the Holy Spirit knowing this truth.
Remember who is in charge?
John Wilson
Archbold
