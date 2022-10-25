Library provides many services
When I look at the Defiance Public Library system’s monthly calendar on their website (https://www.defiancelibrary.org/), I am amazed at the variety of resources and programs available at no cost to our community. Some of the events and activities on the October calendar include: Read, Rhyme and Romp (ages 0-2); Storytime (ages 2-6); Copycat Art and Trivia Jenga (grades 1-6); Teen Nights; Knit/Crochet Clubs; multiple book clubs for adults, including Pride and No Prejudice (LGBTQ + Book Club for adults 18 years and older); and local history with Riverside Cemetery Walks.
Times these programs by three and you can enjoy more events at the Sherwood and the Hicksville branches.
According to Kendra Hurley her article, “The U.S. Has No Early Childhood Infrastructure. Libraries Are Picking Up the Slack,” our public libraries offer important developmental resources and experiences for toddlers. These fundamental and free services support families in our own community.
Research done at the Centre for Educational Neuroscience verifies the importance of these free services: most learning happens in the first three years, at a time of critical brain development.
Judging by the Defiance Library October calendar, our library system is serving our 0-3 years old very well. Additionally, our libraries offer comfortable spaces where parents and children can enjoy crafts and explore books, toys, puzzles, and puppets.
In July, I attended a wonderful event at the library on Antarctic Oceanography with speaker Dr. Chrissy Stover Wiederwohl as part of the Defiance Library’s summer’s ocean program. Dr. Wiederwohl , formerly from Napoleon, is an award-winning professor at Texas A & M University.
The library has friendly informative staff, ready and willing to answer your questions, or dig deeper by researching answers. If I can’t find a specific book on the shelves, the staff can track down a copy from another library. The staff has procured several books for me from other libraries, the last, “Collected Stories” by Eudora Welty.
I agree with Jorge Luis Borges, the Argentine writer who stated, “I have always imagined paradise would be a kind of a library.” Our library system is the hub of our community. For the sake of our children and our future, we must continue to support our Defiance public libraries.
Early voting has started. Please join me in voting for the library renewal levy on the ballot Nov. 8.
Rosa Escamilla
Defiance
Not just a women’s issue
Last month, Mr. Ryan stated that “The Crescent-News should not publish letters on abortion written by men.”
Reiterating this, Mrs. Babcock stated “men cannot become pregnant,” and therefore have no right to speak about abortion. Well, at least we all still agree that men can’t become pregnant. Yes, no man will ever fully experience what it is like to bear a child, especially the fears.
Let’s follow the argument to its logical conclusion: You’ve never owned a slave? Well, how can we speak out against slavery? You’ve never been in a war? How can you speak out against war? Truths are universal and objective, which is the only reason we can have debates about what the truth is.
This isn’t just a woman issue either, because there is another living human being (some even with the Y chromosome) involved, whose life is also at stake. That’s also why Mr. Barnett’s argument, in a recent letter, is incomplete concerning “body autonomy.” I cannot lay down in the road and expect total freedom for my body. I don’t even have the right to bury my body without regulations. There are limits to “body autonomy.”
So what is the limit in abortion? Another human being’s body (with its own unique DNA) is involved. We don’t get to directly and negatively impact another human being’s body by our “body autonomy” decisions.
Concerning Republicans, I was glad to note that Mr. Barnett and I agree–it is hypocritical to take a stance that allows for abortion in limited cases. Is it wrong to directly kill an innocent human being? Is the result of human conception a human being? Yes and yes. Therefore, all direct abortions are always wrong (I’m pleased he sees the logical inconsistency of holding a middle position).
Finally, all human beings are “persons”— it is a necessity to human nature. Mr. Barnett’s argument for personhood is based on “vitality,” which is a constantly changing and arbitrary marker. Development of the child or medical advances are superficial things that have no direct impact on what it means to be a human person at any given time. And therefore, I believe he will come to see this truth as well: human personhood has to be established from the moment of conception for logical consistency.
Note: while my Catholic faith inspires this letter, the arguments are based on longstanding rules of natural law, which is formed from reason, not faith.
Curtis Weisenburger
Continental
Abortion through a baby’s eyes
What have I done to cause you to hate me so much that you don’t want me to be with you? I didn’t come to you on my own. I didn’t cause myself to exist. I didn’t create this situation, but you blame me for it. You think you must get rid of me to be happy. Why can’t both us be happy together?
I would like to be held in your arms. I would like to feel your heart beating as I lay on your chest. Will you let me look at your face so I can see how beautiful I will be? I will love you.
If you abort me where will I go? What will happen to me? What does death mean for me? Will God remember me? Will God know I once existed? Will I go to Heaven? Will I go to Hell?
I know I can’t stop you by myself. Is there anyone who can help me?
I know this is a different perspective on abortion, but maybe we should consider the rights of all instead of the wants of some. Exodus 20:13: “Thou shalt not kill.”
Keith Myers
Oakwood
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.