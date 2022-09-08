The importance of bipartisanship
”See that no one returns evil for evil, but always seek what is good both for each other and for all.” I Thessalonians 4:15
Americans must work together or we may fail future generations, our nation and our planet. The environment, food security, climate shift and the economy are critical areas where bipartisanship is essential. Groundbreaking for the new Intel plant near Columbus is one example of bipartisanship, at least to some degree.
All but 24 House Republicans voted against Biden’s CHIPS Act which Intel credited as the prime reason for building the plant domestically. Rep. Bob Latta voted against it, however, other Republicans, including Sen. Rob Portman, voted for it, as did Democrats Marcy Kaptur, Tim Ryan and Sherrod Brown.
The bipartisanship infrastructure bill passed last year, providing $350 billion over five years for highways and bridges. Overwhelmingly, House Republicans voted against it, including Latta, but more importantly, 13 moderate House Republicans joined Democrats in passing the bill.
There is solid bipartisanship support for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which benefits businesses, residents and communities throughout the region. The program has been funded since 2010 with nearly $4 billion, in good part, through efforts by Kaptur representing the Lake Erie Basin which includes our local rivers. Biden credited Kaptur’s successful efforts for a new $1 billion infusion into the program which received bipartisan financial support throughout the Obama and Trump administrations.
The Biden administration has gained support from moderate Republicans and Democrats alike for agricultural policy under USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, former governor of Iowa. The USDA’s policy of directing incentives to individual American farmers for voluntary participation in grassland formation, buffer zones and other conservation techniques to improve soil and water in a climate-smart way benefits all Americans with increased and sustainable food productions.
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan has repeatedly supported legislation to block foreign ownership of American farmland by companies linked to Chinese, Russian, North Korean and Iranian governments, saying “American farmland belongs in the hands of American farmers.” We have enemies and they are not other Americans.
The critical challenges facing us require Republicans and Democrats working together, otherwise we may fail. Kaptur and Ryan are common-sense candidates who represent moderate, mainstream views. Today’s problems require proven leaders demonstrating they have the attitude and ability to craft bipartisan legislation addressing the critical needs of our time.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
