In the humanist dictionary, “Psych” (Greek psyche) equals “breath” principle of life.” Soul equals “mental activities,” “brain.”
Strong’s Bible Concordance: (spiritual): there are numerous Bible versus to explain the differences between humans and animals as living, breathing creatures, e.g. Greek #4152 “pneumatikos” “non-human” spirits separate from “human” spirits e.g. human: “ethereal” (heavenly) as opposed to “gross” (demonic). Refer to Genesis 1:20. Genesis 2:7, I Corinthians 15:45, Acts 20:10, Revelation 8:9 within Hebrew #5315 “nephesh,” meaning inner soul-spirit with “shem” meaning “name” or mental activities brain that identifies someone outwardly.
Since the dictionaries and psychology textbooks are humanist-based they refuse to acknowledge the existence of the supernatural Spirit of God, so “soul” is only a “principle of life” to humans and animals that “evolved.”
But Louis Pasteur, a French scientist proved “biogenesis,” meaning that life must come from life, which means humans nor animals can create life from inert material (“test-tube”). They must have a live sperm from a male to combine with a live egg from a female, even in a test tube.
“Psychology” not only messes with your brain, but wants demonic souls by not giving God credit for life and breath, and an eternal soul meant to live in God’s heaven.
In my last letter I referred to the souls of bloody, aborted, baby parts. That was in the context that aborted babies are alive within their mother’s womb or a test tube with “soul,” meaning “ethereal” (heaven-sent), not demon-possessed (gross).
The Holy Bible (God’s Word) is an ethereal book, and textbooks are gross in that context. Psychologists are evolved animals too? Or a mythological allegory not meant to be taken literally? (“Father forgive them, for they know not what they do?”) Luke 23:34
Brainwashed by Shakespeare’s “dusty death?” “Life as a shadow? On the stage? Strutting and fretting? Tale by an idiot? Signifying nothing?”
Bible truth by contrast: “Born again by water and the Spirit, Light in the soul from the Spirit of God and His Christ. Eternal life in heaven, praising the glory of God forever, living the truth.” Dusty death, demon-possessed shooters? Or praising the glory of God and His Christ, and living the truth?
