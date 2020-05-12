Think about replenishing the redbuds
During these days of crisis and uncertainty, there are times that still give us hope and joy. So it was this past week when the redbud trees along the river blossomed in all their glory. I found myself driving along the river road toward Independence Dam several times just to bask in the beauty of spring and the pink cloud of those beautiful redbuds.
Times like these make us all grateful for the contributions of those in the past who still make our contemporary world more livable. I think of the German prisoners of the last world war who planted many of the still-existing redbud trees.
I am thankful for visionaries like my childhood neighbor Ralph Peters, who lobbied hard to establish the state park at Independence, and for Franklin Roosevelt, who saw to it that CCC workers during the Great Depression built lasting facilities there.
I hope that as time goes by, the powers that be will be planting even more redbuds to astonish us every spring. Much of the old stock has been lost to age or what might be called “progress.” A mile or two past the city limits on Ohio 424, for example, there are some curves which used to be lined with a dazzling show of redbuds, now gone by the hands of utility work or road crews.
We have an attractive new bridge, improvements along the river banks, and good park maintenance. Now I think it’s time for a movement to start replenishing one of the hallmarks of this area — the beautiful redbuds of northwest Ohio.
Sally Myers
Defiance
DeWine has made the ‘difficult decisions’
I did not vote for Mike DeWine for governor, but I will almost certainly vote for him if and when he runs for re-election. Gov. DeWine has shown 100 times more leadership than we have received from our president in this coronavirus crisis.
Gov. DeWine has shown he is willing to make the difficult decisions, even when they are not popular. For example, one local establishment called him “Doomsday DeWine,” and for some reason The Crescent-News found it necessary to publish it. Gov. DeWine has also pledged to veto the bill limiting Dr. Amy Acton.
I do not understand why so many people would rather take advice from politicians like President Trump, Rep. Riedel, and Sen. McColley than from scientists like Dr. Acton. These scientists have extensively studied this virus.
I personally thank God for mayors, governors like Mike DeWine, and scientists like Dr. Amy Acton. Without them this crisis would be much worse, and if we do not listen to them, it will be much worse.
I notice President Trump has discontinued his daily afternoon rants. I would not call them briefings because they did not give us much information, and they were anything but brief. The president may have saved himself a serious injury. He could have easily dislocated his shoulder while patting himself on the back.
Lowell Ricker
Defiance
The issue is public health
A recent letter included the following quote, “most liberal elites do not believe America is a good and exceptional country. Their goal is to gain total control of our country and turn it into a socialist country where they and their so called ‘experts’ are in total control.’”
First of all, this is a childish oversimplification of partisan politics, which quite frankly says more about the author than the accused. Secondly, we are enduring a pandemic.
“Experts,” who are so singularly denounced in this statement, are precisely what we need in this moment. I understand, and am enduring, the inconvenience of a shelter in place order. That said, they are key to constricting the spread of the virus.
Many states, including Ohio, are set to broadly re-open. This is bad policy that is based in populism, not science. We even have historical guides, like Philadelphia suspending orders in 1918 due to the end of the war, which resulted in a resurgence of the Spanish flu. The CDC, those elitist experts, suggest that two weeks of declining cases should be evident before any re-opening is considered.
This isn’t about politics, it is about public health. We can only hope that common sense will prevail, and that people will socially distance, wear masks in public, and behave well. Sadly, I think human nature makes this unlikely.
This isn’t about politics, or a power grab, it is about public health.
Brian Barnett
New York, New York
