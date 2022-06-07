Be wary of heat-of-the-moment decisions
Permit me to reply to the comments of Brian Barnett and John Goldenetz regarding my recent letter dealing with the abridgment of various constitutional rights.
Mr. Barnett’s motor vehicle law analogy limps badly since he confuses ownership with use. Like the operation of motor vehicles the when, where and how firearms may be employed is subject to a wide range of local and state-imposed restrictions. Gun ownership, in contrast, is a constitutional right. Thus, for any limitation to be “reasonable” there must be a high probability of significant success. Accordingly, Mr. Barnett might research how several disinterested studies have evaluated the 1990s ban on assault weapons.
Goldenetz advances a number of standard proposals governing just who might be permitted gun ownership, e.g., red-flag laws, background checks, etc. Fair enough. He fails, however, to indicate whether the burden falls on the state to prove the subject’s incompetence, or on the subject to prove his competence. In a free society I submit the former be the rule.
True, most mass shooters are between ages 18 and 21. However, these incidents are far from uniformly distributed by gender or state of mental health. In fact, nearly all are males with psychological problems. Should 18- to -21-year-old females and mentally healthy males pay the price for the actions of a minute number of emotionally disturbed young men?
I say minute because, conservatively, there are roughly 800,000 individuals within this latter group (eight million males aged 18-21 times 10% mentally ill). So, given an average of one mass shooting per year (none some years, more than one in others), is it really just to hold 799,999 persons accountable for the one who goes berserk? Moreover, if one in 800,000 is sufficient reason to curb our Second Amendment liberties, then perhaps a similar standard might apply to the First Amendment, i.e., if one in 800,000 harboring a given viewpoint mows down dozens of his political opponents, should the remaining 799,999 be muzzled as purveyors of “hate speech?” Would Mr. Goldenetz seek compromise here as well?
I realize I may be judged overly picky in light of unimaginable tragedy, but where basic liberties are involved careful deliberation is to be preferred to heat-of-the-moment action taken merely for the sake of action. In advocating compromise on constitutional rights, Mr. Goldenetz should be careful lest we awaken one day to find we’ve no longer any rights to compromise.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Car batteries could pose big problem
Imagine Florida with a hurricane coming toward Miami. The governor orders an evacuation. All cars head north. They all need to be charged in Jacksonville. How does that work? Has anyone thought about this? If all cars are electric and are now caught up in a three-hour traffic jam with dead batteries. Not to mention that there is virtually no heating or air conditioning in those electric vehicle because of high battery consumption.
If you get stuck on the road all night, no battery, no heating, no windshield wipers, no radio, no GPS (all these drains the batteries), all you can do is try calling 911 to take women and children to safety. But they cannot come to help you because all roads are blocked and all police cars will be electric also. When the roads become unblocked no one can move! Their batteries are dead.
How do you recharge the thousands of cars in traffic jams? It’s the same problem during summer vacation departures with miles of traffic jams. There would be virtually no air conditioning in an electric vehicle. It would drain the batteries quickly. Where is this electricity going to come from? Today’s grid barely handles users’ needs. You can’t use nuclear, natural gas is quickly running out. Oil-fired is out of the question, then where?
What will be done with billions of dead batteries? You can’’t bury them in the soil, they can’t go to landfills.
The cart is way ahead of the horse. No thought whatsoever to handle any of the problems that batteries can cause. The liberal press doesn’t want to talk or report on any of this.
In France, thousands of taxis are now stored as inoperable because the batteries are dead, and to replace them would cost more than the value of the vehicle itself!
Remember that our politicians are not engineers with technical backgrounds. They only sign bills into law.
Dennis Lasanen
Defiance
The harvest of rejecting the love of Jesus
We are witnessing an unprecedented display of darkness and evil in our country. May our prayer be that God’s light will shine brightly and that this will spark a full national revival of Christian, yes Christian, values.
God’s word, the Bible, has the answer to all the problems of the human heart. And it is a heart issue that plagues this nation.
We are seeing the result of what rejecting the love for and love of Jesus has brought upon us.
Paul Grant
Paulding
