Seems Rolland Myers has no idea what he is talking about yet again.
First off the Democrat led SCOTUS stated in the Helvering v. Davis, 301 U.S. 619 (1937) decision that Social Security was nothing more then another form of income tax to be paid into the U.S. Treasury, period.
And yet again in 1960 a Democrat led SCOTUS ruled in Flemming v. Nestor, 363 U.S. 603 that Social Security and any program or benefit arising from same (Medicare/Medicaid, etc.) can be cut or stopped or completely eliminated for any reason and at any time, and the latest statement by Social Security is that by 2033 it will have to be changed as it will be sending out less then the tax returns coming in.
Mr. Lee stated he wanted to “privatize” it not eliminate it, so why Mr. Myers had to state a proven lie as fact is known only to him. This is in the U.S. Library of Congress, a far better reliable source then YouTube. Mr Myers then goes on with yet another endless anti-GOP screed when it’s the Democrats who caused this problem in the first place, again easily proven in the Library of Congress.
And what he and other left-wingers seem to not understand is according to the U.S. Constitution, the only things the U.S. Congress is allowed to do is 1. make laws, 2. declare war, 3. raise and provide public money and oversee its proper expenditure, 4. impeach and try federal officers. Nothing more.
Congress does not have the authority under the Constitution to make departments like Education/HUD/EPA/BATF or any other department that does not fall into the four constitutional authorities of Congress. Therefore, the national broadband that Myers is so proud of is actually unconstitutional. So his claim of historical precedents means nothing when placed against the supreme law of the land, the Constitution.
Until people get that through their heads and stop listening to the fantasies of the left, we are constantly going to have to have this conversation over and over again. I challenge anyone to show under what authority (section and clause) that the Constitution allows Congress to make these bills.
