No confidence in government
In a nation of sheep it’s to be expected that a senescent president undoubtedly manipulated by a bureaucracy sated with delusions of its own omniscience could successfully dictate that those who choose to eschew the COVID vaccine be denied basic liberties. One size fits all, no exceptions, not even for those who can demonstrate natural immunity, religious conviction, or even, a high probability of adverse vaccine reaction.
In a free society, in contrast, those with natural immunity would be grouped with the vaccinated, and exempt from further mandates. Meanwhile, clear evidence that the remaining unvaccinated pose a threat to others would call forth policies in which the former are given a choice: accept inoculation, or, provide sufficient compensation for not so doing.
If, for example, higher health insurance payouts for the unvaccinated can be demonstrated, then premiums should reflect this, any increases in such being exclusively compensatory, i.e., based on actuarially determined expected loss, not one penny more nor less. Naturally, employers providing health insurance benefits would be free to make similar adjustments to the contributions of unvaccinated employees.
Should the vaccine prove to be somewhat, but not perfectly, effective (as appears to be the case today), then it’s likely that the unvaccinated impose a cost on the vaccinated exceeding that which the vaccinated impose on each other. Those choosing to remain unvaccinated may then have the option of paying a tax just sufficient to defray this excess expense.
Evidence of such tax payment can then be used to gain access to all privileges open to the vaccinated for a limited time period, with the option to renew at a tax revised to reflect any alterations in estimated culpability. Thus, if the tax is $X, those for whom the net discomfort of the vaccination is less than $X will submit to vaccination, while those for whom such disutility exceeds $X will pay the tax, but be spared any additional expense.
In either case, the vaccinated are completely compensated. Thus, the policy maximizes both economic efficiency and freedom of choice.
Finally, such initiatives should be administered at the state and/or local levels. This for the positive reason that a diversity of experimental venues can bring to the forefront superior administrative techniques, and for the negative reason that recent evidences of its enormous incompetence (Afghanistan, the southern border, etc.) have exposed a federal government unworthy of public confidence.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
‘Forever war’ the wrong course
For those who believe the mainstream press serves as an unquestioning propaganda outlet for the Democratic Party, the furious critique of our withdrawal from Afghanistan should come as a corrective.
From The New York Times to CNN and NBC News, the supposedly liberal press didn’t miss an opportunity to decry the evacuation as “disastrous … humiliating,” and more.
While there is no question that planning should have been more extensive, I’d like to reconsider the so-called “fiasco” in light of several facts that tend to be overshadowed by sensationalistic reporting.
The Biden administration began urging U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country last May. This recommendation was publicly repeated a total of 19 times before the Taliban takeover. Earlier, the Afghan government — our allies — begged us to limit evacuation efforts, to disguise the fact that Taliban victory was expected.
Security experts agree that making major moves prematurely would have hastened the surrender, leaving still fewer legitimate Afghan security forces in action even sooner, enabling greater chaos on the streets of Kabul.
Moreover, pressuring those who could have left independently to get their process underway, when they chose to wait, would have greatly increased logistical burdens on U.S. personnel. Cooler assessment of their achievement has recognized that, “The biggest human airlift in American history, moving nearly 124,000 people in two weeks, cannot, by definition, be judged a ‘failure.’”
The typical armchair warhawks who love the sound of saber-rattling from afar, decried the lack of ominous threats and power displays from our forces while characterizing all efforts to secure cooperation as self-abasement.
Never mind that this same Taliban was notoriously invited to Camp David in 2019 by our last president for the anniversary of 9/11. Or that the same president set the initial withdrawal date and arranged the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters, including many now serving in the new government.
The colors of failure look very different depending on the party that performs the deed.
Another point of hypocrisy is the false sympathy for our Afghan allies who are now unwelcome as refugees in our country by the anti-immigrant faction in Congress and the media. They wring hands over those supposedly left behind but wouldn’t offer them asylum anywhere outside the Qatar airport.
Our failed investments in Afghanistan are a national tragedy, but the ‘forever war” alternative was untenable. At some point, I’m confident Americans will remember that.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Informed civil debate needed
Years ago, I came across a quotation attributed to St. Vincent de Paul in our Sunday bulletin: “When we disagree with someone, the argument we use enables him to see quite well that we wish to win. … So instead of making some kind of opening in his mind, we usually close the door to his heart. On the other hand, how quickly we may open it by gentleness and courtesy.” At the time, we were raising a strong-willed child.
Poring through newspapers after a recent family trip, I recalled St. Vincent’s advice. On Sept. 21, Tim McDonough reported on an Ayersville school board meeting where seven individuals voiced their opposition to the school’s mask mandate.
School Superintendent Beth Hench explained that in the district, 79% of parents in communication supported students wearing masks in school. Moreover, since mask wearing was mandated, Hench stated there had been a decline in reported cases of COVID.
While everyone is entitled to express their opinions, any quest to impose minority will over a majority should necessarily provoke vigilance.
Yet imposing the will of the minority over the majority is exactly what Rep. Craig Riedel favors by his “100%” support of House Bill 400. Todd Helberg reported on Sept. 18-19 that this bill would allow the Ohio Legislature to override the decisions of locally elected officials.
By interfering with local decision-making, House Bill 400 would limit options available to our elected public-school officials for securing the safety and well-being of students and staff.
It is tragic that the concept of “freedom” has become so individualized that the obstruction of majority opinion is allowed to endanger the lives of our most vulnerable school children and citizens. Individual freedoms are dependent on community well-being. True freedom comes with responsibility to others.
Sadly, representatives in gerrymandered “safe” districts have no need to listen to their constituents or weigh the consequences of the laws they pass. While both parties have used gerrymandering — the act of manipulating district boundaries to favor one party or class — the majority of citizens in our state voted in 2015 and 2018 for a fair process to create districts reflective of the actual voters in our state.
Recently drawn maps do not honor this intent. New maps continue the misrepresentation of Ohio voters. Rather than resorting to power grabs to achieve goals, how refreshing it would be if governance relied on informed and civil debate.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.