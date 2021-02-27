Christians must make a decision
COVID is devastating our nation with over 400,000 deaths. People are old to isolate themselves with no public gatherings and no travel in order to fight this deadly scourge. This will work in the short term, but it will destroy our nation if it continues.
This fear mongering is not unprecedented. In the 1970s we were told the Earth was entering a new ice age. In the 1990s we were told the ozone hole would burn us with radiation. Morever, we’ve had global warming, airborne AIDS, swine flu and a dozen other existential threats. We have supposedly been 10 years from extinction for over 50 years.
None of these threats turned out to be credible. While we are spending our resources on COVID, an even greater catastrophe is occurring in America with the killing of nearly one million unborn babies last year and 63 million over the last 47 years. Future historians will group this bloodbath with the ravages of Genghis Kahn, Hitler, Stalin and Mao: not a desirable group.
One of the popular songs of the 1970s was All His Children with its message that God is all loving and accepting “no matter where you’re going or where you’ve been.”
Society doesn’t want to admit that a good, loving father will punish children who are rebellious, so it will be surprised when judgment starts to happen in the United States. To escape this we need to confess and repent of our wrongdoing, not promote and celebrate it as some of our most lionized leaders are doing.
It is time to wake up and see things through the lens of the eternal truth of God the Father who alone can decide right and wrong, rather than through the lens of popular media that is constantly in flux. God’s position is not negotiable and is not affected by popular opinion while the culture will brook no dissent. They are forever in conflict.
If things continue as they are, those of us who stand for Christian pro-life Biblical values will have to decide if they will stand, and contend, for the faith like Stephen of old, or abandon their faith like Demas who loved this present world.
Perry Stauffer
Continental
